Lululemon Sued for “Forever Chemicals”

“Be Human, Be Well, and Be Planet” is Lululemon’s statement of purpose as part of the Impact Agenda, a set of goals and strategies guiding the brand’s work.

For years, Lululemon seemed to be a direct reflection of that statement, being at the forefront of beauty and lifestyle trends like the “clean girl” aesthetic. The brand’s polished, neutral athleisure wear has long been associated with discipline, focusing on wellness, skincare and productivity, as part of this trend.

As of early 2026, it has shown to maintain substance beyond style, growing a strong digital presence with $1.9 billion in quarterly online sales and significant international expansion with a 40% increase in revenue during the first quarter of the 2024 fiscal year outside the Americas.

Despite the company’s popularity and significant expansion, Lululemon strives to stay true to its original values of wellness and community good. According to their Impact Agenda 2030, a set of goals and strategies guiding the brand’s work through 2030, the brand strives to provide “20 million participants with experience to advance wellbeing, including mental health, movement, and mindfulness.”

Founded in 1998 by Chip Wilson, the athleisure brand started off as a design studio by day and yoga studio by night. Two years after Advent International acquired a stake in the Canadian brand, Lululemon accelerated store expansion.

This first wave of expansion ultimately led to a decline in product quality: in 2013, the brand experienced a significant crisis with a product recall for sheer black yoga pants, resulting in a large loss of revenue.

However, Lululemon had too loyal of a fanbase to not recover from the setback: the yoga-wear giant sprung back in 2014 by expanding internationally and opening its first European store in London.

In 2023, the brand decided to initiate a second cycle of rapid growth, with similar results. This time, decision makers focused on the “Power of Three x2” growth strategy, aiming to double 2021 revenue by 2026 through international expansion and product innovation.

As seen before, Lululemon’s expansion led to a decline in product quality again. This time, however, the problem was more serious, one that directly went against their values of humanity. Earlier in April 2026, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton launched an investigation into whether Lululemon misled consumers about the safety and environmental impact of its products, specifically regarding the presence of PFAS. While Lululemon stated they phased out PFAS in 2023, the investigation aims to verify this claim.

Exposure to PFAS (“forever chemicals”) is linked to serious health issues, including increased cholesterol levels, slower vaccine response, thyroid disease and neurodevelopmental impairment in children. They are also associated with higher risks of kidney and testicular cancers, reduced fertility and pregnancy-induced hypertension. “There is no safe level of exposure to PFAS,” says Brita E. Lundberg, MD, and Michael Bader, MD, of the Massachusetts Medical Society’s Committee on Environmental and Occupational Health.

“Americans should not have to worry if they are being deceived when trying to make healthy choices for themselves and their families,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I will not allow any corporation to sell harmful, toxic materials to consumers at a premium price under the guise of wellness and sustainability. If Lululemon has violated Texas law, it will be held accountable.”

Healthwise, the news is a potential cause for concern but isn’t a sign for athleisure-lovers to panic-purge their closet of yoga pants as there’s no direct evidence that wearing Lululemon leggings causes cancer. Instead, avoid fabrics marketed as stain-resistant, waterproof, or DWR-treated when possible as those, along with water, packaging, and cookware, can be a source of bigger PFA exposure.