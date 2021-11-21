Nation Faces Blood, Plasma, and Platelet Shortage

There is currently a blood, plasma, and platelet shortage nationwide. According to the Red Cross website, it is the worst we have seen since fall 2015. As of Sept. 27, the Red Cross stated it had less than a day’s supply of certain blood types in the previous weeks.

Blood, plasma, and platelet transfusions are used in so many different cases, ranging from cancer patients undergoing treatment to teenagers who suffered in various types of accidents. The shortage is worrisome on its own but is also coupled with what the CDC believes will be a particularly harsh flu season. Because of COVID-19, the flu has been put on the back burner but it may be coming back in full force. The best defense? Get your flu vaccination. Flu season will hit blood supplies hard and the Red Cross is asking that if you are eligible to donate, you should.

Here is a student blood donation guide provided by the Red Cross. Other information regarding blood, platelet, and plasma donation can be found here. Places to donate include the Bellevue Public Library on the first Wednesday of every month from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and the second Saturday of each month from 10 p.m. to 3 p.m. Another option is the Bellevue Blood Donation Center run by Bloodworks Northwest.