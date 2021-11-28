Reminder: Get Vaccinated Ahead of Flu Season!

The CDC recently announced an upward trend in flu cases, especially in young adults and children. Statistically, flu season typically starts to increase in October and peaks in February, lasting sometimes until May. Now that flu season is upon us, here is all you need to know.

Getting your flu shot is the best way to keep yourself safe and protected. Studies show that vaccinations do work as prevention methods for influenza. While it is recommended you get inoculated in October, vaccines are still available throughout winter. The CDC always recommends you get a flu vaccine. However, because of the recent flu outbreaks, it is even more strongly encouraged. Contracting the flu can lower your immune system response making you more susceptible to other diseases such as COVID-19. In Washington, if you’re under the age of 19 you get flu vaccinations at no cost. Most insurance plans cover the cost of the flu vaccine for adults. To find a clinic in your area you can use this vaccine finder website.

Continue to wear a mask, both for COVID-19 and the flu, as wearing a mask reduces the risk of virus contraction. Be sure to always thoroughly wash your hands and regularly clean household surfaces. Adhere to the state’s COVID-19 guidelines as COVID-19 and the flu are contracted in the same way. Lastly, if you do become sick, get tested for COVID-19 and follow distancing procedures while remembering to take care of yourself. Stay safe!