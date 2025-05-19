New Student Financial Agreement at BC

Washington State community and technical colleges are implementing a new Student Financial Responsibility Agreement starting Summer 2025. Per the email sent out by the VP of student affairs, Judith Hernández Chapar, the SFRA explains student financial responsibilities, helps colleges follow rules about things like late payments and overdue bill collection, and streamlines financial processes at all colleges.

Per the SFRA terms, which can be found on ctcLink under the financial holds tab, students agree to pay all tuition charges by the due date, accept that Bellevue College may place a hold on their account for non payment, and charge them 1% interest per month on any outstanding fees. This is a change from the previous policy of being dropped from classes for nonpayment. Students who are under the age of 18 are exempt from signing the SFRA, although the BC webpage detailing the SFRA does not state whether their parents will be held responsible for the terms of the agreement. All BC students who are not exempt from completing the SFRA will now have to complete the agreement once per year in order to register for classes. The Student Financial Services department can be contacted in regards to questions about the SFRA.