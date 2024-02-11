Office of Sustainability Welcomes Student Volunteers for Habitat Restoration Event on Feb. 21

On Wednesday, Feb. 21, the Office of Sustainability is partnering with Mountains to Sound Greenway Trust to host a habitat restoration event.

The event, which runs from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Sammamish State Park Greenway Nursery, involves potting native trees and shrubs that will later be planted all throughout the Mountains to Sound Greenway National Heritage Area, a “unique geographic corridor made up of connected ecosystems… spanning 1.5 million acres… in Washington state.” Owing to its namesake, the Mountains to Sound Greenway Trust is committed to protecting this area and this goal is reflected in the environmental impact of habitat restoration efforts.

According to Elissa Gordon, the Associate Director of the Sustainability Office, “the newly planted trees provide new habitat for wildlife, secure soil to prevent erosion, and help filter out sediment and toxins.” On a broader scale, a May 2023 briefing released by the European Environmental Agency reported that habitat restoration efforts can have the benefit of boosting ecosystem resilience and improving human quality of life by increasing access to green spaces.

Clearly, there is a positive impact being made on local ecosystems through these habitat restoration efforts. If you want to participate in the process of restoring habitats and securing your impact on local ecosystems, you can sign up for the habitat restoration event at this link.

*Note that you are required to wear sturdy, close-toed shoes and gloves (provided) for safety.

Alternatively, if you are interested in other ways to maintain environmental sustainability, you can check out these future events being held by the Office of Sustainability: