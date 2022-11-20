Personal Life Balance Workshop Hosted by Peer Educators Program

Hoping to aid Bellevue College students in their balancing of work and school, BC alumni Noah Laxton shared tips on how to healthily manage one’s personal life, education and employment. Laxton graduated from BC last year with a computer science degree and is now pursuing his master’s at the University of Washington.

Hosted by the Peer Educators Program, his workshop was organized “to help give both peer educators and students an example of someone who’s been in their shoes,” and “to help prepare them to think about how to handle moving forward after school and what they should start doing to be successful for their future.”

The Peer Educators Program “serves as a mentor to support and encourage new first year students in their adjustment to college life-style and the expectations of college in general.” The program offers one-on-one interactions and group meetings. The Peer Educators act as “knowledgeable guides for new students, a thoughtful facilitator who provides access to people and resources, ultimately becoming a role model and a successful advocate. Through our program and networks we focus on student advocacy, community engagement and peer-to-peer mentorship.”

Laxton’s workshop began with an icebreaker for the attendees about the importance of finding your versions of self-care. Attendees shared how they take care of their stress, such as by playing or listening to music, playing video games, baking, or drawing.

Following this, Laxton transitioned into asking self-care questions. As he believes maintaining a healthy school/life balance is “extremely important,” Laxton encouraged attendees to ask themselves the following questions when they are stressed: “Where am I? Do I enjoy what I’m doing/learning? Have I taken time for myself today?” Highlighting how important it is to maintain a healthy mindset, Laxton noted that lots of other individuals are struggling in the same way you might be. It is important to be gracious and kind to yourself when you are struggling. Healthily stepping back and focusing on your mental health when things become challenging is encouraged, and there is no reason why you should not ask for help when you believe you need it. After discussing his three questions, Laxton proceeded to show Sara Cameron’s “How to Turn Busy Into Balance” TEDx Talk.

Lastly, Laxton told students to “never be afraid to ask for help, and don’t compare yourself to anyone. Everyone is special and unique in their own way.” He also shared that the Peer Educator Program will be holding more workshops in the future.