Bellevue College Hosts International Night Market

The International Night Market took place on May 30, with a lineup of activities and performances for its participants to enjoy. The long-standing tradition of International Night at Bellevue College was embraced by its community, as new and old friends alike gathered and connected on campus during the celebratory event.

Students practiced their aim at the Dunk Tank, where the ASG President was seen frequently taking a plunge in the cold water. Regardless of participant success, students were given the opportunity to spin a wheel to receive prizes from the booth’s selection of goods.

Having collected stamps from a variety of game booths, the lively crowd huddled around four food trucks parked on Bellevue College’s campus and awaited the reward of a free meal amongst their peers. The trucks boasted an array of delicious options on their menus, featuring food from Taiwan, Mexico, Thailand and Nepal. Friends and families also waited patiently in a continuous line to try the popular, free refreshments offered by Mia & More Sugarcane Juicery.

The performance showcase included African and Ukranian dance, K-Pop, C-Pop and songs from Italy.