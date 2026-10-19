President May’s Temporary Leave

Bellevue College President David May will be taking the next several weeks off while he battles a difficult period of his life. As he was recently diagnosed with cancer, the president will be using this time to undergo treatment and focus on regaining his health.

President May says his cancer is “the kind that is very treatable, but also the kind that needs to be addressed right away.” He anticipates 6-8 weeks will be the necessary time frame needed for a safe recovery.

While the President plans to continue serving Bellevue College once he overcomes his illness, the Board of Trustees have appointed the most eligible acting President during President May’s absence; Dr. David Wain Coon.

Starting Oct. 17, Dr. Coon will work closely with the President’s Cabinet and the Board, allowing Bellevue College to remain providing for students to the best of its abilities.

The Bellevue College community is sending its best wishes to President May and his family during this challenging time.