A sexual assault lawsuit involving seven Cornell University fraternity members has sparked nationwide outrage. The case has brought attention to campus safety, sexual violence, and institutional accountability.

The case centers on a female student, identified as Jane Doe, who alleges that seven members of Cornell’s Chi Phi fraternity drugged and sexually assaulted her in October 2024. After an initial criminal investigation resulted in no charges, Doe filed a civil lawsuit in September 2026 against the seven men, Cornell University, and her own sorority.

The lawsuit quickly gained national attention, with the accused becoming widely known online as the “Cornell Seven.” Cornell’s internal investigation found two students responsible for sexual assault, resulting in expulsions, while the others received less disciplinary action. The criminal investigation has since been reopened and transferred to the New York attorney general.

The case has become a major topic across TikTok, Instagram, and X. Users have criticized Cornell’s response and called for greater accountability. The hashtag #IAmJaneDoe has begun trending as a movement of solidarity, with survivors sharing their own experiences of sexual violence, and to help conceal the true identity of Jane Doe.

However, the attention has also raised questions about how serious allegations are treated online as short-form videos, memes, and commentary. Social media platforms often turn these traumatic experiences into entertainment. Misinformation about the Cornell Seven case and attempts to identify Doe have also resulted in harassment of multiple women.

For college students, this case highlights broader concerns around campus safety, sexual violence, and the importance of understanding consent. Consent must be freely given and ongoing, and intoxication can affect a person’s ability to consent. Students should also be aware of the resources available to them, including their institution’s reporting procedures, support services, and Title IX protections. At Bellevue College, students can access support through the Title IX Office and Counseling Center in Building C.

The controversy has also renewed conversations about concerns around fraternity culture, Greek life, and the responsibility universities have to protect students from sexual misconduct. It also raises questions about how institutions respond to allegations, whether disciplinary measures are enough, and how students can feel comfortable sharing their experiences.

As the investigation continues, the Cornell Seven case reminds us that preventing sexual violence needs more than institutional policy as students also play a role in creating safer campus environments. Peers play an important role by recognizing situations where intervention is needed, and supporting those who come forward.

Resources are available both on and off Bellevue College’s campus for those seeking support or someone to talk to.