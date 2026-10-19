Halloween 2026: Costumes, Candy, and Fall Festivities Around Seattle

With Halloween just around the corner, Seattle is preparing for another season of costumes and candy! Whether you’re looking for a night out or a more relaxed activity, there are plenty of ways to celebrate locally.

This year’s costume trends are heavily influenced by pop culture. According to Google’s 2026 Frightgeist report, some of the most searched costumes include Buddy the Unicorn, Agamemnon from The Odyssey, Nikki from Obsession, and the popular NeeDoh stress ball.

Google reports that “witches brew punch”, a limeade and gingerale mix, is the top trending Halloween drink, while searches for nostalgic Halloween movies like Hocus Pocus and Beetlejuice have continued increasing. As always, Kit Kats and Reese’s remain popular candy choices.

Locally, there are many upcoming events for those celebrating Halloween. On October 31, Seattle’s Woodland Park Zoo will host its annual Pumpkin Bash, featuring trick-or-treating, a costume parade, and pumpkin-themed activities for visitors.

BOO Seattle will also return to WAMU Theater on October 30 and 31. The two-day electronic dance music festival will feature more than 45 artists across three stages, including headliners GRiZ and Subtronics. The event is open to attendees ages 18 and older.

Another Seattle tradition is Trolloween, held at the Fremont Troll on October 31 at 7 p.m. The annual celebration doubles as a birthday party for the famous sculpture, featuring live music, theatrical performances, and a costumed procession through Fremont.

Pike Place Market will host a special Día de Muertos celebration on October 23, from noon to 9 p.m., as part of its Night Shift arts and music series. The event will feature mariachi music, traditional dance performances, local artists, community altars, and an evening parade honoring loved ones who have passed away.

For those interested in more traditional fall activities, Remlinger Farms in Carnation will host its Fall Harvest Pumpkin Festival through November 1, offering pumpkins, a corn maze, and seasonal activities. Bellevue Square will also feature Halloween-themed displays through November 1, although the shopping center will not be offering trick-or-treating this year.

Closer to campus, Bellevue College’s Sustainability Office will host a bat biology presentation on October 29 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. in room C130. The event will explore the biology of bats and their importance to ecosystems, offering students a different way to get into the Halloween spirit.

With everything from music festivals and neighborhood celebrations to pumpkin patches and cultural events, the Seattle area has lots to offer this Halloween.