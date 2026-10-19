Grunge is Making a Gen Z Comeback

More than three decades after grunge dominated the music industry, the genre is finding a new audience among Gen Z. Bands like Nirvana, Pearl Jam, and Soundgarden, which helped put Seattle on the map in the 1990s, continue to influence modern music, fashion, and youth culture.

Grunge first emerged in the Pacific Northwest during the mid-1980s, combining elements of punk rock and heavy metal with raw vocals, distorted guitars, and introspective lyrics. By the early 1990s, Seattle had become the center of the movement, with Nirvana’s 1991 hit album Nevermind helping bring alternative rock into the mainstream.

While millennials grew up during the rise of pop-punk, emo, and indie rock, Gen Z has renewed an interest in grunge and alt rock. Social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram have introduced younger listeners to older music through trending audios, allowing the songs to reach new audiences. Grunge’s themes of alienation, frustration, and individuality also resonate with younger generations as they navigate social pressures and uncertainty.

The genre’s influence extends beyond music and into fashion. Oversized flannels, ripped jeans, combat boots, and thrifted clothing have become staples of modern alternative fashion, which reflects the casual, anti-establishment style associated with grunge. Unlike the polished aesthetics, like the “clean girl” trend promoted on social media, grunge emphasizes individuality and a more natural appearance.

The movement’s lasting cultural impact is being revisited through Grunge! The Story of the Music That Redefined Rock, a book released on October 13 by Seattle-based music journalist Gillian G. Gaar. It features photographs, memorabilia, and historical accounts, and it explores how Seattle’s music scene transformed into a cultural phenomenon.

Students in the Seattle and Bellevue area can visit MOPOP to learn more about our local music history! Because the movement originated in the Seattle area, we have many local venues, record stores, and more preserving its influence. For Gen Z, grunge is a way of rediscovering music and ideas that remain relevant today.