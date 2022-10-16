Quick Guide to Halloween-themed Events in Greater Seattle Area

October is here and with that comes Halloween. Fun events and activities are always involved, but finding those activities isn’t always the easiest. Here is a quick guide to get in the spooky spirit.

If you’re a fan of horror or spooky movie classics, many theaters in the greater Bellevue-Seattle area are showing older movies. Cinemark Lincoln Square Cinemas and IMAX is showing:

Bram Stoker’s “Dracula” on Oct. 23 and 27.

NT LIVE: “FRANKENSTEIN” Cumberbatch as Creature (2022 Encore) on Oct. 25.

The Metropolitan Opera: “Medea” on Oct. 22 and 26.

A double feature of “Creature from the Black Lagoon” (1954) and “The Phantom of the Opera” (1943) on Oct. 29 and Trick r’ Treat on Oct. 31.

Regal Issaquah Highlands is showing:

Bram Stoker’s “Dracula” on Oct. 23 and 27.

NT LIVE: “FRANKENSTEIN” Cumberbatch as Creature (2022 Encore) on Oct. 25.

In Seattle, Central Cinema is showing:

“The Cabin in the Woods” on Oct. 16 tthrough 19.

“The Toxic Avenger” on Oct.16 through 18.

“Trick r’ treat” on Oct. 20.

“Hausu (House)” on Oct. 21 through 26.

“Nightmare on Elm Street” on Oct. 21 through 26.

“The Craft” on Oct. 21 to 28.

John Carpenter’s “Halloween” on Oct. 29 through 31.

Lastly, Grand Illusion Cinema is showing:

“Brain Damage” on Oct. 16 and 17.

“The Thing” on Oct. 16 through 20.

F.W. Murnau’s “NOSFERATU” on Oct. 21 through 23.

Bram Stoker’s “Dracula” on Oct. 22 through 26.

“VHS Uber Alles” on Oct. 22.

“Def by Temptation” on Oct. 23 through 27.

Sprocket Society presents: “Freaks” plus a secret second feature on Oct. 25.

“SATANAGEDDON!” on Oct. 28.

“Zombie” on Oct. 29 through 31.

“The Beyond: The Composer’s Cut” on Oct. 29 through 31.

For those who like getting scared, there are well-done haunted houses in the area as well.

The Georgetown Morgue in Seattle has tours with animatronics or with actors, both for the general admission price of $32. It’s open Oct. 16, 20, 23 and 27 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Oct. 21 to 22 and 28 to 31 from 6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

In Mountlake Terrace, the Nile Nightmares: Decades of Doom offers eight attractions all included in the $25 general admission ticket as well as food trucks, carnival treats and a 21-and- up beer garden. It is open all Fridays and Saturdays in October from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sundays from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Lastly, for those who like a reward, the Seattle Chocolate Haunted Factory Experience in Southcenter offers a haunted factory and riddle experience. From Oct. 20 to 23 and Oct. 27 to 30 for $12, enjoy the scary fun.

What is Halloween without a pumpkin patch? Here are some pumpkin patches that each offer other fun activities.

Carpinito Brothers in Kent has a pumpkin patch, a corn maze, food and many other activities.

The Frisky Girl Farm in North Bend has a pumpkin patch, lawn games and a photo booth.

Oxbow Farm and Conservation Center in Carnation has a Oxtober fall festival on Oct. 22 and 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. With pumpkins, hayrides, arts and crafts, live music and many fun activities, it is completely free.

Fletcher Farm in Issaquah has a pumpkin patch, scavenger hunt, farm animals and mini golf and is open Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Serres Farm in Redmond has a variety of pumpkins and a corn maze.

Fall City Farms is open October weekends to get in the fall mood with farm animals and a pumpkin patch.

Finally, Snoqualmie Valley has a new pumpkin patch in Fall City which is open 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

The King County Library is also putting on many free, Halloween-themed events.

Lastly, here are some artsy experiences for the spooky season.

There are always a variety of Halloween activities, sometimes it is just a matter of finding them. This list will give you a start to your October spooky events.