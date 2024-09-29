Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs Denied Bail Once Again

Sean “Diddy” Combs, American rapper, producer and record executive, will remain in federal custody ahead of his upcoming trial after being denied bail a second time. He faces charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. Although the music mogul has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him, he may serve a sentence of up to life in prison if convicted. Joining the likes of R. Kelly and Ghislaine Maxwell, Combs is one of many high-profile individuals to be temporarily held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.



On Sept. 18, Combs’ lawyers proposed a new bail package which included the surrender of his passport, strict limitations on visitors and a $50 million bond. This was ultimately rejected due to Combs’ history of reaching out to victims and his potential to be a flight risk. While prosecutors argued that the risk of obstruction would be greater due to Combs’ power and influence, the defense maintained that their client had already “earned” the court’s trust. Judge Andrew Carter determined that the bail package was “insufficient” and that there were no conditions in which the risk of obstruction or witness tampering would be reduced. Marc Agnifilo, Combs’ attorney, shared that he will appeal the ruling again.



The indictment is unsealed and can be read here. The document contains sensitive content.