Seattle Protests Over Controversial Supreme Court Case

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court began to hear arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case that could possibly overturn Roe v. Wade. Discussions of the possible ramifications of this case have mostly been limited to states that have been making efforts to ban abortion such as Texas, or states that have “trigger laws.” Trigger laws are laws that ban abortion completely in the event that Roe v. Wade is overturned, and they are a major concern to many around the country. But it is worth remembering that if Roe v. Wade gets overturned, this case will also have ramifications at home. That was part of the reason that people here, such as those that attended the protests in Seattle, were concerned enough to get involved.

At 7 a.m., people gathered outside of Seattle’s US Courthouse at 700 Stewart St. in order to speak out about reproductive justice and wave signs during the morning rush hour. This was part of a National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice organized by the group Radical Women. Speakers shared their stories about how Roe v. Wade has helped them, and how there’s still a long way to go even in Washington, mainly where cost and the stigma surrounding those who get abortions are involved.

Demonstrators also brought up how overturning Roe v. Wade is not pro-life, but rather meant for control, since it prevents those most in need of medical care and assistance from receiving it, among other reasons why banning abortions simply isn’t reasonable. One of the speakers, Olivia Sterne, spoke out about the need for sexual education that does not stress abstinence and the need to teach more about consent. She spoke about how people in the Pacific Northwest are complacent when it comes to reproductive rights and bodily autonomy, with the possibility of a federal abortion ban and other restrictive laws being passed if Roe v. Wade is overturned. She also said that people can begin to get involved by paying attention, learning more about the terminology and topics that encompass reproductive justice, and getting involved with local groups such as Radical Women Seattle.

Later in the day, Refuse Fascism Seattle also demonstrated at the corner of Westlake and Denny in order to spread awareness about the need to protect the right to bodily autonomy and how non-violent protesting is necessary to keep the Supreme Court from overturning Roe v. Wade. At the end of the day, while Jackson Women’s Health Organization is a case that will impact the entire country, the impact it will have on Washington is something that is concerning as well, and something that worries many people for good reason.