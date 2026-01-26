Seattle to Host Prelim Matches For 2026 World Cup

Exciting news for soccer fans! Seattle is set to host six FIFA World Cup 2026 preliminary matches, starting in June. These highly anticipated games are predicted to draw in crowds from all over the world. Taking place at Lumen Field, Seattle’s venue will hold four group-stage matches, one Round of 32 fixture, and one Round of 16 tie.
Here is the timeline of events you won’t want to miss:
- June 15, 2026: Belgium battles against Egypt in Match 16
- June 19, 2026: USA takes on Australia in Match 32
- June 24, 2026: Qatar competes against TBD in Match 52
- June 26, 2026: Egypt contests Iran in Match 63
- July 1, 2026: World Cup Round of 32 – 1G vs. TBD in Round of 32; Match 82
- July 6, 2026: World Cup Round of 16 – W81 vs. W82; Match 94