Spring in Washington: The Biggest Events to Add to Your List

As the weather gets warmer, days get longer, and we get more sunshine, you might be wanting to head outside and explore nature. Maybe you’re looking for events to have fun and get ready for summer? Regardless, spring in Washington comes with many events that everyone is sure to enjoy, showcasing everything from flowers to fairs.

Cherry blossoms against blue skies are one of the prettiest signs of spring in Washington, and you can see them at the University of Washington. Although their peak bloom has passed, the cherry blossom trees still line the quad with their pastel pink flowers. Visible at the UW quad in Seattle, anyone can visit and check out the cherry blossoms. Paid parking is available at the Central Plaza Garage or the Padelford Garage on campus.

If you’re looking for something fun to do for all ages, definitely check out the Washington state spring fair in Puyallup! The fair will be running from April 17 to 19, and will open at 10 a.m each day. On Friday and Saturday, it will close at 10 p.m, and will close at 8 p.m on Sunday. The fair will feature a monster truck show on the weekend, and tickets can be purchased through the website. There will also be a variety of other attractions and exhibits, including rides, petting zoos, local businesses, and plenty of food! Tickets for the fair can be purchased online, make sure to note that ride vouchers are separate from tickets for admission.

If you love looking at wildlife or animals, consider checking out Birdfest from April 16 to 19. Located in the North Olympic Peninsula, species like Rufous hummingbirds, seabirds, and Long-tailed ducks will be present, and visitors can take a field trip led by an expert to explore diverse and rich habitats with a variety of birds. The main center for Birdfest is the Dungeness River Nature Center, where maps and information can be found. Registration for the various events is found online, including a kayak tour, forest tour, and trivia sessions. On April 18, Maria Rudd, author of The Bird With Flaming Red Feet, will be speaking at a keynote address and banquet. It is recommended to register early for the address, as capacity is limited.

Finally, if you want to see an array of colorful tulips, plan a trip to the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival! Currently in full bloom, the tulips are now at their brightest colors, making it the perfect time for viewing. The festival features four gardens. Garden Rosalyn showcases seven acres of tulips and a pond, making a peacefully beautiful scene. Roozengarde is 60 acres long, making it the biggest of the four gardens. With over one million bulbs and a variety of colors, it’s one of the most popular places to view tulips when they are in bloom. The Tulip Valley Farms are over 15 acres of tulips, give you the chance to even pick your own, and view night blooms under the stars. Tulip Town features garden beds of tulips over six acres, as well as a beer and wine garden. Tickets for each garden can be purchased online, where you can find the hours for each garden as well.

Whether you want to see flowers, birds or monster trucks, make sure to check out everything Washington State has to offer in the spring!