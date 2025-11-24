Starbucks Union Strike Continues in Seattle Amidst Red Cup Day

Starting on Nov. 13, Starbucks employees in the Seattle area have been picketing outside of stores as part of a nationwide unfair labor practice strike. Baristas began the strike during Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day, a holiday promotion that gives customers a free reusable cup along with their purchase. Thus, protesters are calling themselves the “Red Cup Rebellion.”

The Starbucks union is fighting to settle a fair union contract with the company. Employees are making demands for pay raises, improved staffing and a solution to the charges of unfair labor practice. According to Starbucks Workers United, “Union baristas are prepared to make this the largest and longest strike in company history during the critical holiday season.”

Two Seattle stores, located at University District, 4147 University Way N.E., and another at West Queen Anne, 1144 Elliott Ave. W., began rallying on Nov. 13 and has remained closed to the public. The picket line signs read phrases like, “No Contract? No Coffee!” and “Seattle is a Union Town.”

Starting in December 2024, the Starbucks Workers Union filed a national unfair labor practice charge, which led to a failed agreement between them and Starbucks executives. The unfair labor practice had developed further in April 2025. The union currently believes that the company has violated the law by enforcing policies without negotiations with the union, one of which is a restrictive dress code.

Despite the nationwide protests among more than 1000 Starbucks employees from about 65 stores in 40 cities, Starbucks spokesperson Jaci Anderson stated that the union’s efforts brought “minimal impact across the board” for the company. She continued to say that 99% of stores were still up and running, making Starbucks on track to surpass its predicted sales.

Evelyn Gunn, a local Starbucks barista, works at a unionized store that is not currently involved with the strike. She commented, “Personally, I feel guilty about working during the strike, and I’m in full support of what our union members are doing. There are many employees that have had worse experiences than I while working at Starbucks, so I believe that advocating should be allowed. The company’s union-busting and silencing of our employees’ voices is a huge problem.”

Starbucks employees have described a recent unpleasant work environment when Brian Niccol took the position as CEO in September 2024. The greatest issue among employees appears to be understaffing. Many have complained about their store’s problems with scheduling and have expressed the need for reliable work hours.

Seattle’s Mayor-elect Katie Wilson stood with picketers outside of the closed-down Starbucks Reserve Roastery at 1124 Pike St. on Capitol Hill. According to the Seattle Times, Wilson made a statement: “Baristas are the heart and soul of this company, and they deserve better than empty promises and corporate union busting. I am not buying Starbucks, and you should not either.” The approximately 100-person crowd cheered on the mayor-elect.

Starbucks baristas in Seattle and many other U.S. cities are joining together to reclaim the power that the company has held too high. This holiday season, the union is serious about not stepping down until some agreement is made and a contract is signed.