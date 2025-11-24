The Last Penny, What It Means for the Country

On Nov. 12, 2025, the U.S. Treasury minted and pressed the last penny. Under the new Trump Administration, President Donald J. Trump decided that the penny was “wasteful” and officially ended production.

Why has the government stopped making the penny?

The U.S. penny has been made continuously for 232 years, so why has production stopped now? Well, for one, a single penny takes around four cents to make, quadrupling its value. Also, with inflation on the rise, the penny gets less and less valuable every year. In the new digital age, fewer people carry change and opt for cashless options instead, making pennies a hassle for customers and the store.

What are the Benefits?

The U.S. Treasury projects that 56 million dollars can be saved annually with the cessation of production, and with over 57% of all coins distributed by the U.S. Mint in its last fiscal year being pennies, it’s clear that this opens up the door for other, more profitable coins.

Historical Significance

The penny has been one of the first American coins, and it has been a cultural symbol of the U.S. The last five pennies minted all featured an omega mark, “Ω”, and they will be sold as collectibles and not released for the general public. This alone showcases how the loss of the penny is being received; it’s clear that we want to remember and commemorate the penny, even with the country stepping into a new direction.

What This Means Now

Some retailers have rounded cash transactions to the nearest nickel, as it is harder and harder to get more pennies, and places that have a large amount of cash are worrying about how they’re going to get their one-cent coins. It’s clear that the penny is out, but with today’s digital tap-to-pay, the younger generation will be the least affected.

Bellevue College already has cashless vending machines, and most people’s lives will be generally unaffected. Even though the penny is a nice memory, it is clear that not just America, but the world, is moving in a new direction.