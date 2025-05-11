Real ID Deadline Approaches- What Do You Need to Know?

Starting May 7, 2025, Washington State residents will no longer be able to use a driver’s license to board domestic flights. This is due to the Real ID Act, which was passed by Congress in 2005. The REAL ID Act, which enacts the 9/11 Commission’s recommendation to “set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver’s licenses and identification cards.”, implements regulations that “establish minimum security standards for license issuance and production and prohibit federal agencies from accepting for certain official purposes non compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards.” Those who do not have an enhanced driver’s license by the May 7 deadline can still travel domestically using a U.S. passport, U.S. Military ID, permanent resident card, or any of the other documents listed here.

With the May 7 deadline looming, Washington State Department of Licensing offices have been packed. People trying to get their EDLs face a dearth of online appointments and at least 6 hours of wait time for walk-ins. Waiting time issues are potentially exacerbated by a hiring freeze that was initiated last September due to budget constraints. Per the DOL director, Marcus J. Glasper, employee shortages and low staff morale are also among the reasons for longer wait times.

Given the long wait times to get an EDL, it is important to know what to bring to the DOL so that you do not have to wait in line again due to a missing document. The DOL has a helpful documents guide on their website where they will walk you through a self guided questionnaire to make a checklist of which documents to bring with you. In addition to the documents guide, the DOL also had webpages that contain additional information regarding the EDL and Real ID. Answers to further questions about REAL ID can be found here on the website of the Department of Homeland Security.