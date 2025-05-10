Four Bellevue College Students Selected for 2025 All-Washington Academic Team

Bellevue College has been making strides in academic excellence. BC is already well known for a computer science program that is considered among the best in the state. Recent news of the All-Washington Academic Team puts BC and its students in the spotlight again.

Four BC students have been selected to be a part of the All-Washington Academic Team, a program designed to recognize academically excelling and diverse higher-ed students in Washington State. The program is sponsored by the Washington Association of Community and Technical Colleges, Washington State Association of College Trustees, State Board for Community and Technical Colleges, and the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. Furthermore, financial sponsorship for the scholarships awarded to the selected students comes from KeyBank, Washington State Employees Credit Union, and Washington State Association of College Trustees.

Haim Ju, Joel Varghese, Patama Gomutbutra, and Sabine Sawagodo. Bellevue College.

Haim Ju, Joel Varghese, Patama Gomutbutra, and Sabine Sawagodo were honored at a ceremony conducted at South Puget Sound Community College. The event consisted of a lunch buffet, group photographs and an exclusive keynote speech by Lt. Governor Denny Heck. All four students boast exemplary GPAs and a dedication to community involvement.

Haim Ju

Ju, 21, is studying statistics through an Associate in Arts and Sciences transfer degree at Bellevue College. After graduating, the Bellevue resident plans to transfer to a four-year university. While at Bellevue College, she serves as the treasurer of the International Student Association, is a member of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, a math tutor at the Math Lab, works at the Student Business Center and was a housing senator for the Associated Student Government from 2023-24. Ju’s academic excellence is reflected in her high GPA of 3.96.

Joel Varghese

Varghese, 19, is working toward his Associate in Arts and Sciences in Computer Science. Balancing a 3.88 GPA, Varghese is the vice president of scholarships for Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and the vice president of the South Asian Student Association at Bellevue College. Upon graduating in spring 2025, the Issaquah resident plans to transfer to the University of Washington and eventually pursue a career in technology. Varghese chose to study computer science because he’s interested in problem-solving and technology.

Patama Gomutbutra

Gomutbutra, 44, is pursuing her Associate of Applied Science in Neurodiagnostic Technology. She’s passionate about research and education and is a tutor at the college’s Academic Success Center. Upon graduation, Gomutbutra plans to work as a neurodiagnostic technologist at a major medical center. With a 3.93 GPA, the Bellevue resident hopes to become a neuroanalyst in the U.S. by 2028. Last year, she presented a meta-analysis on AI in point-of-care EEG and is in the process of publishing it.

Sabine Sawadogo

Sawadogo, 47, is working toward a medical assistant certificate. The Bellevue resident decided to pursue the certificate because it offers an opportunity for her to work in diverse clinical settings and she finds providing patient care to be rewarding. After her upcoming summer internship, she hopes to complete an associate degree, a bachelor’s, and eventually pursue a path toward becoming a physician assistant in obstetrics/gynecology or oncology. Her academic excellence is reflected in her 4.0 GPA.