“Seek Then Speak”- Washington State Launches Sexual Assault Reporting Website

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, (SAAM) an event that marks the importance of preventing sexual assault, harassment, and abuse. SAAM harks back to the civil rights era when black women championed social activism around sexual assault and harassment. SAAM has come a long way since the 1940s, expanding its horizons across languages and cultures.

Recently, the Washington State Attorney General’s Office has launched a website to aid survivors of sexual assault in honor of SAAM. The website, www.seekthenspeakwa.com, is intended to provide adult survivors of sexual assault with resources to aid in reporting and recovery. In a news release from the AG’s office, AG Nick Brown stated, “People who experience sexual assault are not alone in Washington. We are launching the Seek Then Speak website to make sure survivors of sexual assault can access local resources and reporting tools as they seek justice.” Furthermore, Special Assault Unit Supervisor at the Yakima Police Department, Sergeant Ryan Yates acknowledged that the website is a valuable addition to the sexual assault support network, since it makes reporting assault accessible for those who are afraid or unable to reach out to law enforcement.

The website itself is thoughtfully designed with an easy to use interface. The report button is clearly highlighted at the forefront of the page, with a drop down on the top right side to change language, and a conveniently located quick exit button that travels with the user on the right side. Interested parties can scroll down to learn more about the “seek then speak” phrase and also access a FAQ section about sexual assault that includes resources for those who have been victimized.