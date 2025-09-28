Suicide Prevention Month at BC

September is Suicide Prevention Month, and Bellevue College recognizes the survivors, the ones we have lost, mental health advocates, prevention organizations, allies and our community.

Suicide Prevention Month began in September 2008, expanding from National Suicide Prevention Week, which started in 1975. The month raises awareness of the warning signs of suicide and how to respond. Educating the public about suicide prevention continues to reduce stigma and show support for those in crisis.

Striving to create a safe space for survivors and those who have lost loved ones, the month of September invites people to share their stories in an effort to bring comfort to the disturbed.

Millions are affected by suicide each year, yet many suffer in silence. Suicide Prevention Month is devoted to connecting people with treatment, identifying suicidal behavior and opening up discussions on mental health.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention offers resources that bring communities together. Over 400 communities in the United States host walks to prevent suicide. The organization also welcomes anyone to read stories from others or write from personal experience. Apart from these events, 24/7 crisis support can be reached at the US National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (988).

Bellevue College students have access to many resources regarding mental health. The Mental Health Counseling Center is open Monday through Friday for both online and in-person appointments. Bellevue College counselors are qualified mental health specialists here to confidentially listen and guide students through delicate challenges.