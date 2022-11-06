Take the BC Transportation Survey for a Chance to Win

Bellevue College students can take this transportation survey for a chance to win a sourdough bread making kit, boba tea making kit or kombucha making kit. Questions include information like how many miles you drive to school, whether you carpool and if you take only online classes.

The survey will ask questions about your commute or online classes. It should take two minutes to complete and will enter you in a random drawing to win one of the prizes mentioned above. Winners will be emailed on Nov. 14.

This survey will be used to help the Office of Sustainability with making decisions about campus transportation and also with calculating Bellevue College’s annual greenhouse gas emissions.