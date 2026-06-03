The New York Knicks Are Going To The Finals

For the first time since 1999, the New York Knicks are returning to the NBA Finals after completing a series sweep against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The series ended with a dominant 130-93 victory in Game 4 on Monday, May 25, 2026.

The Knicks have reached the Eastern Conference Finals for the past two seasons, coming close each year but falling short of making the Finals. This season, however, they finally broke through and secured their place in the championship series.

Jalen Brunson was awarded the Larry Bird Trophy as the Eastern Conference Finals MVP after leading the Knicks throughout the series. The All-Star point guard averaged 25.5 points and 7.8 assists throughout the Conference Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers. His outstanding performances, leadership and work ethic that played a major role in helping the Kicks reach the NBA Finals and earn him the prestigious award.

Knicks fans are eagerly awaiting the start of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, June 3, as the team makes its first Finals appearance since 1999. After decades of heartbreak and near misses, excitement is at an all-time high throughout New York. Following the Game 4 sweep, thousands of fans flooded the streets around Madison Square Garden to celebrate. Some were seen waving brooms to symbolize the series sweep, while others danced in the streets and climbed onto buildings to join the festivities. Celebrations continue across the city as fans look forward to seeing whether the Knicks can capture their first NBA championship since 1973.