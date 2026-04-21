The Ongoing Plastic Shortage

A shortage of plastic might not sound like a major global issue, but right now, it’s affecting everything from food packaging to cosmetics, especially across Asia. This has been a direct effect of increasing oil prices and the ongoing 2026 Iran war.

Plastic is made from petrochemicals, which come directly from oil and gas. So, when oil prices rise, plastic becomes more expensive to produce. Since the conflict began, oil prices have surged and at one point jumped more than 40%. Consequently, this has pushed up the cost of everyday plastic materials like packaging and containers.

The war has disrupted key shipping routes like the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil corridors. This has slowed or blocked the movement of both oil and petrochemical products, which are essential for making plastics. Even more recently, Iran halted some petrochemical exports altogether, restricting global supply even further.

Asia has been hit hard, as many countries in the region rely heavily on Middle Eastern oil and plastic raw materials, so when supply drops, factories experience the effects immediately. Some companies have had to cut production, while others are raising prices and struggling to find enough material to keep up with demand. In Japan and Southeast Asia, even basic packaging, like plastic trays, bottles, and bags are becoming harder to find.

Interestingly, the plastic shortage is also pushing change. As plastic becomes more expensive, businesses are starting to look for alternatives. Some companies are switching to paper-based packaging, while others are turning to recycled plastics instead of newly produced materials. Demand for recycled plastic has surged as manufacturers try to work around limited supply.

Governments are also stepping in, encouraging recycling and reducing reliance on single-use plastics. In some cases, this shift is being framed as an opportunity for environmental health awareness as less plastic use means less waste in the long run.