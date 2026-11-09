The Scares of a Pneumonic Plague Outbreak in Russia: What You Need to Know

In early October, the death of a laboratory worker at a research institute in Russia sparked global concern about the potential spread of pneumonic plague. While hundreds of coworkers and close contacts with the individual have taken into quarantine, it was also reported that an additional worker may be ill with pneumonia.

Identified by the independent regional news outlet Lyudi Baikala, the deceased worker at the Irkutsk Research Anti-Plague Institute of Siberia is Darya Shipilova. She was pronounced dead at 28 years old on Oct. 2 after being hospitalized on Sept. 29. Shipilova had allegedly been infected by a broken test tube holding the contaminant.

An agency that manages the health and welfare of Russian citizens, Rospotrebnadzor, claimed that the worker had died of pneumonia from an “unknown” cause, lessening the skepticism that Shipilova’s workplace had contributed to her death. The second employee’s pneumonia case was also reported to have an undetermined origin.

Due to these unfortunate circumstances in Russia, neighboring countries like Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have enforced anti-epidemic procedures with wellness checks at border crossings being the primary measure.

Despite the shock of this current event, the plague has been around for centuries, with a few hundred cases each year. Those cases have been frequently reported in Madagascar and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, but there have also been some reports in Russia, the United States and other countries.

Commonly known as the “Black Death,” the plague began during the 14th century, causing a pandemic that is presumed to have wiped out at least a third of Europe’s population.

The bacteria that produces the plague is called yersinia pestis. It has lived among humans for a very long time, getting passed among fleas, rodents and other small mammals, functioning as a long-lasting reservoir.

It is recommended by the CDC to treat the plague as early as suspected, even before receiving complete test results. Oral or intravenous antibiotics like gentamicin and ciprofloxacin are best to be taken for 10 to 14 days.

Pneumonic plague is the rarest and most threatening form of plague. Unlike the bubonic or septicemic variants, pneumonic plague is highly contagious as it is rapidly transmitted through coughs and sneezes, and it causes a sudden-onset lung disease. If left untreated, a person can die from pneumonic plague within days.

For now, the limited number of details regarding the potential plague outbreak has caused alarm for many around the world, particularly those who are traumatized by COVID-19, but with the information we know so far, experts say that any risk of infection would be controlled.

When the United States government pressed Russian authorities for more information, it was discovered that Shipilova had been vaccinated for the illness and there were no emergencies reported at the laboratory. They also assured that there is no danger for Irkutsk’s population or surrounding cities.