Bellevue Art Museum’s New Home at Bellevue College

The announcement was emailed to students and faculty, as well as posted onto BC’s website. BAM officially moved onto campus on Sept. 22, and is currently located in the D building. According to the announcement, “BAM will ultimately occupy D274-275 after classes are relocated to the state-of-the-art W Building, which is anticipated to open in Spring 2027.” (Insert link to Ashton’s W building article here)

The collaboration will allow for a variety of new opportunities and collaborations for both BAM and BC, with BAM Board of Directors President Adam Harrison stating “We couldn’t be more excited to be partnering with Bellevue College as we reinvent what our nonprofit organization will become outside of our former museum walls. We will continue to produce the Bellevue Arts Fair and evolve our brand to respond to the needs of our partners and our community.”

BAM previously closed its doors in 2024, and the museum space was purchased by the KidsQuest Children’s Museum. This move will allow BAM to “spin off into its own nonprofit focused on the arts fair” (Vansynghel) and continue to enrich the Bellevue and BC community through its celebration of the arts.