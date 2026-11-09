Staying Healthy On Campus

College presents numerous challenges to the lives of both students and faculty. It’s important then to be aware of the ways one’s college sets out to aid its community. Bellevue College provides its community an extensive support network covering multiple aspects of their health, including physical, mental, and social.

Beginning with physical health is the Fitness Center in G-111. For $40 per quarter, the community is given Open Access hours to use the center, as long as the physical education classes are not in session. This gym is open to the whole Bellevue College community to enjoy: students, staff, and faculty. The gym also has locker rooms, showers and towels.

Nearby in G-114 is the Wellness Center. They host regular events encouraging students to engage in physical fitness, from yoga classes to outdoor recreations. For those who lack outdoor equipment, they offer rentable gear, such as tents, backpacks and snowshoes.

Dietary needs are another aspect of physical health that Bellevue College covers. Multiple buildings throughout the campus offer a variety of dietary options, including vegan and vegetarian specials. The Cafeteria is located on the first floor of the C Building, providing students with grilled food, soups, salads, sandwiches, tea, protein smoothies, snacks and plenty of other meals. In the C, R, and L buildings, there are vending machines filled with snacks, sandwiches, or beverages. The H Building, which is Student Housing, also offers breakfast foods, sandwiches and salads.

The Food Pantry in U-217 is of particular interest for students who are struggling financially. All a student needs to do is fill a short intake form online, then they are given access for one visit a week. Another cost-saving opportunity is the Sustainability Office, which sells a variety of fresh local produce once a month. Students can buy a Community Supported Agriculture box for just $20. Additionally, all across campus, different centers have free snacks for students to take, such as the Queer Resource Center and Social Justice Center.

In the T Building is the Health Management Program Hub. There, they have sex ed pamphlets, menstrual hygiene products, ear plugs, masks and other health information and resources for free. The Queer Resource Center in C-206 has many of the same resources with the addition of an expertise in LGBTQ+ difficulties and free gender-affirming products.

The mental health resources at BC are similarly vast. On the second floor of the U Building, room U-201, is the Mental Health Counseling Center where trained counselors help students navigate personal and academic difficulties. In consideration of the diverse population of Bellevue College, some counselors speak multiple languages. If there is still a problem regarding a language barrier, students will be connected to counselors within the community who can bridge the gap. Other highlights of the center include educational videos on their website, drop-in/crisis counseling, regular counseling and support letters. It is all completely free for students. For faculty, the center offers educational resources on assisting students in distress, signs of mental health difficulties, and referrals.

On the same floor is TRiO, providing resources to first-generation, disabled, or low-income students. These include tutoring, mentoring and workshops on top of the resources already provided to all BC students.

The third floor of the U Building houses the Center for Career Connections in U-304 and Veteran Services in U-306. Though not as focused on health, both provide resources to students and faculty during stressful times. The Career Connections offers help on resumes and cover letters, job searching and networking and reaching career goals. They can also assist in exploring academic pathways career options, as well as preparing for job interviews with practice scenarios.

At Veteran Services, they are there not only to assist veterans, but also active duty soldiers, those in reserve and immediate family members. Their knowledge of the unique circumstances of those in military services, connecting them to services within BC and outside best for their needs. Some help includes shelter for queer veterans, aid in seeking healthcare, and support with everyday living.

Those who require disability accommodations can find themselves aided by the Disability Resource Center on the first floor of the U Building in U-001. There, students with health difficulties, whether physical or mental, are given accessibility assistance to help them succeed in school. These supports can include less populated testing rooms, accessibility technology and assistance discussing disabilities with teachers.

B-131 Building has the Neurodiversity Navigators Program, an educational program of the Center for Career Connection. Similar to TRiO, they give extra resources to students who identify as neurodivergent, no referrals or medical documents necessary. They have private study spaces (some with sensory supplies, like weighted blankets) and body doubling (studying with another). They also offer several classes on exploring neurodivergent identity, self-regulation and advocacy, alongside regular peer mentoring. This program being separate from the DRC gives students needing extra care multiple avenues for support.

Bellevue College seeks to give all students access to basic necessities for living. The Benefits Hub hosts several options for receiving help, including the aforementioned Food Pantry, assistance in applying for Apple Health insurance, navigating housing and shelter, and further connection with community resources. Additionally, the Sustainability Office and Queer Resource Center both host events where people can donate and receive clothing and items for free.

The social aspect of college is essential to many students’ health. Students entering college for the first time are oftentimes leaving behind friends from their previous school and extracurricular activities. To remedy potential alienation and loneliness, many of the centers above encourage engaging in internal and external communities alongside the other support they give. The Social Justice Center in B-207 and B-215, for example, provides a space for conversation, snacking, and games. They also host Care & Wellness, where once a quarter participants learn meditation, aromatherapy and self-care techniques. The Queer Resource Center offers guidance for exploring one’s sexuality and gender, as well as gender-affirming items and resources specific to the LGBTQ+ populace. The Multicultural Center seeks to give students a space to discover the many identities they may hold and learn more about the ones they don’t. They spotlight the importance of community and culture through celebrations, film screenings, and affinity coordinators for Latino, Black, Asian/Pacific Islander, LGBTQ+, international and veteran students.

Lastly, there are the Bellevue College students themselves. Many students entering college for the first time are leaving behind friends and extracurricular activities from their previous school. Various student-led clubs seek to remedy that potential loneliness by focusing on hosting activities related to STEM fields (Women in STEM, Biology Club, BC Robotics), hobbies and crafts (Cosplay Club, Stage Fright, The Build Guild), and exploring one’s identities and beliefs (Black Student Union, Chi Alpha, Central Asian Students Association). All around campus are posters advertising the numerous events clubs host, inviting anyone to take a peek to learn something new and maybe make friends.

While students still experience loneliness, these college-provided resources explain why recent reports have shown that college students are reporting improvements in their mental health. Bellevue College will continue to address these challenges by focusing on the unique challenges students may face and advertising ways the community can assist.