BC Women’s Volleyball Upcoming Games

What can you serve, but never eat? A volleyball! The BC women’s volleyball team has multiple upcoming games in August as they face various colleges to determine which Washington college has the best volleyball team.

BELLEVUE COLLEGE vs. SPOKANE AND WENATCHEE

On Aug. 22, the BC team will face Spokane and Wenatchee, at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., respectively. This will take place at BC, so come swing by to support your team as they take on these two opponents back-to-back!

BELLEVUE COLLEGE vs. TREASURE VALLEY AND ROGUE

On the following day, Aug. 23, the BC team will continue with matches against Treasure Valley and Rogue at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., respectively, at Bellevue College. Two days in a row may be challenging for other teams, but not for the BC Bulldogs! Please come by to show your support for our college!

BELLEVUE COLLEGE vs. LINN-BENTON AND CLACKAMAS

Our BC team will have a few days to rest, before being back on the field on Aug. 27, as they will travel to Linn-Benton Community College at noon and Clackamas Community College at 7 p.m. to compete against their volleyball teams.

While that may be the rest of the games in August, the BC women’s volleyball team has plenty more in the coming months. Click here to find out more! This team, led by head coach Jocelyn Lawrence, is a source of pride for BC, so come support them at their games!