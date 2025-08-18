BC Men’s Soccer Upcoming Games

The BC Men’s soccer season has started this week, so don’t miss these upcoming games!

BELLEVUE COLLEGE vs. SOUTH PUGET SOUND

The Bulldogs will play an exhibition match against the South Puget Sound Clippers. The game is on Wednesday, Aug. 13, at 11 a.m. at South Puget Sound Community College.

BELLEVUE COLLEGE vs. SEATTLE SOUNDERS U18

On Saturday, Aug. 16, the Bulldogs face off against the Seattle Sounders’ U18 team at the Sounders Facility in Renton at 10 a.m. This match will be an exhibition.

BELLEVUE COLLEGE at 2025 NWAC SOCCER FRIENDLIES

The men’s team will also compete at the 2025 NWAC Soccer Friendlies in Salem, Oregon from Aug. 19-20. The event hosts 40 men’s and women’s soccer teams within the Northwest Athletic Conference to kick off the athletic season.

On Aug. 19 at 1:15 p.m., the Bulldogs will play against the Walla Walla Warriors.

On Aug. 20 at 2:30 p.m., the Bulldogs play the Portland Panthers.

Details about the event are linked here, or check out our previous article.

BELLEVUE COLLEGE vs. NORTHWEST UNIVERSITY

Arriving at our first home game of the season, the Bulldogs will play an exhibition match against the Northwest Eagles on Saturday, Aug. 23 at 11 a.m.

We’ll have lots of home games this season, but be sure to show up and support your Bulldogs!

BELLEVUE COLLEGE vs. EASTSIDE FC ECNL

Our Bulldogs will be competing against Eastside FC’s Elite Clubs National League (ECNL) team on Wednesday, Aug. 27 at 5 p.m. This exhibition will be at home, so bring your classmates and get hyped for this thrilling game!

BELLEVUE COLLEGE vs. EDMONDS COLLEGE

Finally approaching our first league match of the season, the Bulldogs will play the Edmonds Tritons at Edmonds College on Wednesday, Sept. 10 at 2 p.m. Make the trek out to the Port to support your team!

BELLEVUE COLLEGE vs. WHATCOM COLLEGE

Here’s another home game! The Bulldogs will face off against the Whatcom Orcas on Wednesday, Sept. 17 at 2 p.m.

BELLEVUE COLLEGE vs. SKAGIT VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE

On Saturday, Sept. 20, the Bulldogs play the Skagit Valley Cardinals at 12 p.m. This will be a home game, so show up for your Bulldogs!

BELLEVUE COLLEGE vs. SHORELINE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

The Bulldogs will play the Shoreline Dolphins in a league match at Twin Ponds Park on Wednesday, Sept. 24 at 12 p.m.

BELLEVUE COLLEGE vs. PENINSULA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Wednesday, Oct. 1, marks the day the Bulldogs play the Peninsula Pirates. This league match will take place at home at 2 p.m. Make sure to bring a blanket to this chilly game!

BELLEVUE COLLEGE vs. EVERETT COMMUNITY COLLEGE

The Bulldogs will face off against the Everett Trojans at Everett Community College. The league game will take place on Saturday, Oct. 4 at 12 p.m.

BELLEVUE COLLEGE vs. EDMONDS COLLEGE

Set for a rematch, the Tritons revisit the Bulldogs on our home turf on Wednesday, Oct. 8. This anticipated game will take place at 2 p.m., so stop by and show some support!

BELLEVUE COLLEGE vs. WHATCOM COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Now away at Whatcom Community College, the Bulldogs will face off against the Orcas on Wednesday, Oct. 15 at 2 p.m.

BELLEVUE COLLEGE vs. SKAGIT VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE

The Bulldogs will play at Skagit Valley Community College in a rematch against the Cardinals. The game will occur on Saturday, Oct. 18 at 12 p.m.

BELLEVUE COLLEGE vs. SHORELINE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

With the season coming to an end, this game against the Shoreline Dolphins marks itself as the penultimate home game of the fall. The game will happen on Wednesday. Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. Don’t miss this one, Bulldogs!

BELLEVUE COLLEGE vs. EVERETT COMMUNITY COLLEGE

During the season’s final home game, the Bulldogs will face off against the Everett Trojans. This highly anticipated game will take place on Saturday. Oct. 25 at 12 p.m. If you aren’t able to make any of the previous games, be there for the last one of the season!

BELLEVUE COLLEGE vs. PENINSULA COLLEGE

Finally, at the last league match of the 2025 season, our Bulldogs rematch against the Peninsula Pirates at Peninsula College. The final game for Bellevue College will take place on Wednesday. Oct. 29 at 2 p.m.

BELLEVUE COLLEGE at NWAC CHAMPIONSHIP

Starting in November, the Bulldogs, along with other conference competitors, will face familiar teams at the exhilarating, high-stakes championship!

To see details about the event, click here or see our previous article.

The Bulldogs’ first-round playoffs take place on Wednesday, Nov. 5. Information on location and time is TBD.

Quarterfinals take place on Saturday, Nov. 8. Information on location and time is TBD.

Semifinals take place on Friday, Nov. 14 at Starfire Stadium in Tukwila, Information on time is TBD.

Finally, the NWAC Championship will take place on Sunday, Nov. 16 at Starfire Stadium, the given time will also be TBD. As we close out the season, it’s important to provide morale and the utmost support for our Bulldogs.

We hope you are able to find time this season to take a break, step outside and enjoy a great game of soccer at Bellevue College. See you in the stands, Bulldogs!