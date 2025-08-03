Kicking It Off With BC Women’s Soccer Games

Bellevue College’s Women’s Soccer is kicking off its season with a bang! Be sure to mark your calendar for these upcoming games:

BELLEVUE COLLEGE vs. CENTRALIA COLLEGE

The first preseason game for the Bulldogs starts at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 9, where they will play the Centralia Trailblazers in an exhibition match. The game will be at Centralia College in Centralia, WA.

BELLEVUE COLLEGE vs. NORTHWEST UNIVERSITY

On the following Wednesday, Aug. 13, the Bulldogs will play the Northwest Eagles, location TBD. The exhibition match will start at 6 p.m., so be sure to show up for your fellow classmates!

BELLEVUE COLLEGE at 2025 NWAC SOCCER FRIENDLIES

Come see our Bulldogs compete at the Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC) Soccer Friendlies exhibition at Pioneer Sports Park in Salem, Oregon on Aug. 19-20. The two-day competition entails 40 games played by 40 NWAC soccer teams across 6 fields, kicking off the 2025 season.

The Bulldogs will play the Walla Walla Warriors on Aug. 19 at 3:30 p.m. and will then play the Lane Titans on Aug. 20 at 4:45 p.m.

The event requires either a day ticket or a two-day ticket for $10 or $18. Tickets will be live soon. Parking will also be free on-site.

BELLEVUE COLLEGE vs. SAINT MARTIN’S UNIVERSITY

Get ready to pack the stands because the Saint Martin’s Saints will be playing our Bulldogs in an exhibition match. The game will be at home on Wednesday, Aug. 27 at 2 p.m.

BELLEVUE COLLEGE vs. CENTRAL WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY

Prepare for another non-conference home game because the Central Washington Wildcats will be facing off against the Bulldogs on Saturday, Aug. 30 at 2 p.m. The next home game will be in mid-September, so be sure to make this one if you can’t make the last ones!

BELLEVUE COLLEGE vs. PACIFIC LUTHERAN UNIVERSITY

The Bulldogs will be playing the Lutes at Pacific Lutheran in an exhibition match. The game will be on Saturday, Sept. 6 and the time will be determined.

BELLEVUE COLLEGE vs. EDMONDS COLLEGE

Finally, the Bulldogs will be playing against the Edmonds Tritons in their first conference match. The game will take place at Edmonds College on Wednesday, Sept. 10 at 4 p.m. Make sure you don’t miss this breakout game!

BELLEVUE COLLEGE vs. WHATCOM COLLEGE

Our Bulldogs will be playing against the Whatcom Orcas at home on Wednesday, Sept. 17 at 4:15 p.m. Pack the stands and show up for your Bulldogs!

BELLEVUE COLLEGE vs. SKAGIT VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Another home game will be hosted at Bellevue College, as the Bulldogs play against the Skagit Valley Cardinals on Saturday, Sept. 20, start time TBD.

BELLEVUE COLLEGE vs. SHORELINE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

The Bulldogs will play against the Shoreline Dolphins at Twin Ponds Park in Shoreline, WA on Wednesday, Sept. 24 at 2:15 p.m.

BELLEVUE COLLEGE vs. PENINSULA COLLEGE

Our next home game is against the Peninsula Pirates on Wednesday, Oct. 1 at 4:15 p.m. There are only three more home games after this, so be there and ready to cheer on our Bulldogs!

BELLEVUE COLLEGE vs. EVERETT COLLEGE

The Bulldogs will face off against the Everett Trojans at Everett Community College on Saturday, Oct. 4 at 2 p.m.

BELLEVUE COLLEGE vs. EDMONDS COLLEGE

Playing at home, the Bulldogs will face the Tritons again, except on a familiar turf this time. The game will be on Wednesday, Oct. 8 at 4:15 p.m. Be sure to support your Bulldogs if you couldn’t last time!

BELLEVUE COLLEGE vs. WHATCOM COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Playing the Orcas on their home field, the Bulldogs will play Whatcom Community College on Wednesday, Oct. 15 at 4 p.m.

BELLEVUE COLLEGE vs. SKAGIT VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE

The Bulldogs will visit the Cardinals once again to play on their home turf on Saturday, Oct. 18 at 2 p.m.

BELLEVUE COLLEGE vs. SHORELINE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Approaching the end of our home games, the Bulldogs play the Dolphins on Wednesday, Oct. 22 at 4:15 p.m. We’re headed towards the end, so make sure to attend this season’s second-to-last home game!

BELLEVUE COLLEGE vs. EVERETT COMMUNITY COLLEGE

The game against the Everett Trojans marks our final home game for this year’s season. The game will be on Saturday, Oct. 25 at 2:15 p.m., so bring everyone you know so we can cheer on our Bulldogs one last time!

BELLEVUE COLLEGE vs. PENINSULA COLLEGE

But the season isn’t over yet! The Bulldogs’ final game before the NWAC playoffs will be against the Peninsula Pirates. The game will take place at Peninsula College on Wednesday, Oct. 29 at 4 p.m.

BELLEVUE COLLEGE at NWAC CHAMPIONSHIP

Here it is! The moment we’ve all been waiting for. Here are all the details you need to know about the conference championship games:

The first round of playoffs will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 5. Information on time, place and opponent is TBD.

The NWAC Quarterfinals will take place on Saturday, Nov. 8. Information on time, place and opponent is also TBD.

Finally, the NWAC Semifinals and Championship will take place at Starfire Sports Stadium in Tukwila, WA. Semifinals will be on Friday, Nov. 14, and the Championship will be on Sunday, Nov. 16.

Tickets for the event cost $17 per adult for a single-day pass; $30 for a two-day pass; senior citizens and students cost $10 for a single-day pass and $18 for a two-day pass; youth (7-12 years old) cost $7 for a single-day pass and $12 for a two-day pass; and children and military veterans attend free.

Starfire Stadium does charge for parking on weekends, charging $6.50 per vehicle.

With a packed schedule of exciting matchups, we’re hoping the community comes together to support our women’s soccer team一be sure to show up and show out for our Bulldogs this season!