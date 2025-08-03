The Dinner Detective Now in Seattle

Ever wanted to experience what it feels like to be part of a thriller TV show? Well, the Dinner Detective is now in Seattle, and they’re offering an immersive murder mystery experience combined with a delightful dinner.

During the show, the detectives guide the guests into solving the case through clues and other means. It won’t just be the detectives interacting with the audience. There will also be hidden actors within the guests to create a more collaborative and fun environment!

While there are no themes to their shows, they are all set in the present day. This means that the dress code is business casual or dressy casual. Just make sure not to wear shorts, t-shirts, or hats. According to Dinner Detective, “Guests not adhering to this dress code will be turned away at the door, so plan ahead.” Just make sure to remember the dress code and to bring the confirmation paper, plus a photo ID.

The menu offered is very diverse and delicious. From their menu, it includes herb rolls and butter and a house salad for appetizers, grilled chicken, seared salmon, or eggplant parmesan for entrees and a chocolate tuxedo cake for dessert.

If there are any dietary restrictions or allergies, make sure to mention that when placing an order. That way, the kitchen will be able to accommodate the order and make a delicious meal!

According to the Dinner Detective website, many of their fans and guests have enjoyed their show. With an average 4.7-star rating from over 539 reviews, any visitor can confidently enjoy their time solving mysteries and enjoy a night out.

The show is located in the Crowne Plaza Seattle Downtown at 1113 6th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101. The general admission tickets cost $89.95 per person.

www.thedinnerdetective.com

If you’re ready to solve a murder, then get to it! But make sure to watch your back, you never know who’s your ally until it’s too late.