August Adventures Await: Yoga, Art, Movies & More in the Seattle Area

As July comes to an end, a new month full of summer fun is starting in the Seattle area! There’s something for everyone: food, music, art, you name it!
- Head to Bellevue Downtown to participate in $5 yoga in the park! Connect with nature and your own body by learning yoga for simply $5 – or free for veterans! You can register here.
- Aug. 4 is National Park Day, so Mount Rainier and Olympic National Park have free entry! Take this chance to check out the natural beauty of our region. Keep in mind that parking may be harder to find.
- Experience dining in a whole new way with The Radiant Table! A new menu and chef are featured each night, along with 3D art projected onto the table. You have the chance to meet the chef and get insight into the menu as well! Tickets can be found on their website.
- Enjoy your favorite films in Bellevue Downtown Park for free this August! Movies start at dusk, and the August lineup consists of “Cars” on Aug. 5, “Miracle” on Aug. 12 and “Monsters University” on Aug. 19.
- From Aug. 22 to 24, you have the chance to view and purchase special 3D garden art at Bellevue Botanical Garden! Entry is free, and premium parking in their lot is provided for $10, but free parking is available at Wilburton Hill Park as well. Find times and more information on their website.
As summer slowly comes to an end, make sure to check out these various local events! Whether by yourself or with company, you won’t regret it!