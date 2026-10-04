Get “Involve”d with Student Organizations at BC

For students here at BC, being part of the community may seem daunting at first. What activities and events are even available? How do you get to the right place? But have no fear—the Involve app is the place to go for students looking to get connected with the BC community. It features a comprehensive list of student organizations, a calendar for BC events, and offers check-ins for these activities. For those leading student organizations, the Involve app has streamlined the recharting process, helping your organization get up and running as soon as possible.

Navigating the app is simple. Upon downloading, simply choose your campus and get immediate access to many of the app’s useful features. To explore different clubs, choose the ‘organizations’ tab to browse or search through the school’s offerings and join an organization. For events, the next tab will bring up a calendar marked with all the current month’s events hosted at BC. To check into events, just open up the sidebar and log in with your BC email and password, and you can quickly show organizers your ID. With these features, students can easily understand and make use of the app for quick access to all the latest information about student organizations.

Getting “Involved” might not feel easy, but this app is here to help.