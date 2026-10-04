The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards

The 2026 VMAs, held Sept. 27 in Los Angeles, brought together both established icons and newer artists shaping the current music landscape. Taylor Swift won Video of the Year for “The Fate of Ophelia,” becoming the most-awarded artist in VMA history, while Madonna took home seven awards, and returned to the VMA stage for the first time in more than two decades. BTS won Song of the Year for “Swim,” and British singer Sienna Spiro was named Best New Artist.

The mix of winners highlighted just how broad mainstream music has become. Bad Bunny’s Best Latin win and BTS’ success represented the continued influence of music outside traditional English-language American pop music, alongside LISA of BLACKPINK becoming the first K-pop solo artist to perform at the VMAs, another sign of K-pop’s transition from a growing international genre to a regular part of American pop culture.

At the same time, some of the night’s biggest moments looked into the past. Nirvana received the Video Vanguard Award, while the ceremony included tributes to George Michael and Dolly Parton. Kacey Musgraves performed Parton’s “I Will Always Love You” alongside archival footage of the singer, who passed away earlier this year.

Influence in music today extends beyond charts and awards as musicians are also increasingly expected, or pressured, to respond to political and social issues.

That tension became especially visible this month when Seattle rapper Macklemore was removed from the remaining U.S. dates of Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour following pro-Palestinian comments he made while opening at MetLife Stadium. Sheeran said the decision came from tour organizers and venues rather than himself. The remaining supporting acts, including FINNEAS and Lukas Graham, subsequently withdrew from the tour in solidarity with Macklemore.

Macklemore responded by announcing his own “Free Palestine Tour,” hosted by Macklemore and Friends, with proceeds going toward organizations supporting Palestinians.

The controversy raises a larger question- are celebrities obligated to use their platforms to speak about social and political issues? Some argue that having millions of followers gives artists hypervisibility and therefore responsibility to draw attention to important causes. Others argue musicians are entertainers, not political experts, and should not be expected to publicly weigh in on every major issue.

This year’s VMAs offered a snapshot of that changing role, as music remains as entertainment, but it’s important to recognize the artists who make it increasingly influence fashion, politics, social media and public conversations. The biggest names of 2026 in the music industry are not simply competing for streams or Moon Person trophies but are actively shaping the culture surrounding everyone.