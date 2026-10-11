Have We Lost the Art of Living in the Moment? Phoebe Bridgers Bans Phones at “The Lost Tour”

Have you ever been standing in a concert crowd, but couldn’t see the artist behind the great wall of phones? If so, the experience is widely shared by live music fans, and Phoebe Bridgers has now placed procedures to prevent it.

Phoebe Bridger’s “Lost Tour” which began on Sept. 15 is mandating concertgoers to lock their phones (and other devices) inside of Yondr pouches for the show’s entirety. This unconventional rule has made some fans question the issue with capturing their memories on camera, while others see the beauty in living in the moment.

Bridgers is not the first artist to enforce this ban; musicians such as Radiohead, Bruno Mars, and Jack White have previously practiced the no phones rule. Due to Bridgers’ younger audience, the singer’s phone ban has led to a stronger discourse. Compared to the crowd at Radiohead or White’s shows, her audience likely does not remember a time without phones.

The phone ban allows (or forces) fans to focus on the music performed in front of them. I’ve noticed that many fans become overly fixated on capturing the perfect viral video, and the ban helps create a distraction-free environment.

While this idea can be looked at as an advantage, it may also be a disadvantage to the artist. It has become a trend for artists to plan a viral moment by including a unique aspect to the show, different at every tour stop; one example being Sabrina Carpenter’s “Juno” positions during her “Short N’ Sweet” tour. By doing this, artists have been able to reach a broader audience as new fans can discover them through videos that circulate the internet.

Although taking up the no phones rule is passing up on that opportunity, it does allow Bridgers to better connect with her audience. Her latest album “Lost Weekend” consists of many emotional themes, possibly making for a vulnerable performance which may be easier done unrecorded.

Besides recording an artist, phones have played a part in several beautiful concert moments I have experienced in the past. When I saw My Chemical Romance play at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, audience members held up a small blue paper in front of their phone’s flash during their heartfelt song “Disenchanted.” It was a project created by fans to show support for the band. Allowing phone use at concerts lets fans build a community while making something in support of the artist.

Still, I have attended several shows with distracted and chaotic audiences. One month ago, I was standing in the most hectic crowd I have ever witnessed during Pierce The Veil’s concert in Vancouver, Canada. The sea of phones never failed to block my view of the band, and people in the back were pushing everyone forward just to get a better glimpse; the event caused multiple fights to break out. Sometimes I do believe that a phone ban would decrease the danger that occurs at shows like this.

I can admit that I normally take photos and videos at concerts here and there. While I see the importance of giving the artist my undivided attention, I appreciate holding on to a few videos of my favorite songs as memories to look back on. For many, recordings of a concert are the only keepsake they can afford. Due to the marked-up prices of artist merchandise, fans often opt out of additional expenses when ticket prices are overwhelmingly high.

Despite this, recording too many videos is something that some concertgoers fall victim to. Fans holding their phones up high for nearly the entire show can be inconsiderate to people standing behind them, which may eventually cause an argument. Phoebe Bridgers is likely choosing phoneless concerts for a plethora of reasons, and safety is something I can personally agree to be a high priority.

Whether we like it or not, Bridger’s phone ban is here to stay. With the lack of recording devices, some fans are choosing to bring in journals to draw pictures of their view and write down their emotions to remember. Perhaps one night without phones will allow concertgoers to share a more intimate experience with one another and the artist.