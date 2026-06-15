Lake 22: A Guide to the Alpine Wetland Hike

Lake 22 is situated on Mount Pilchuck and features mountain views, a wetland and a peaceful lake at the end of the trail. The trail itself is a round trip of 5.4 miles, with an elevation gain of 1,350 feet, and has a difficulty rating of moderate.

I went in mid-May on a moderately sunny day, in perfect hiking weather. The trail wasn’t too wet or muddy, and it was sunny by the time we reached the top, which made for a great view of the lake and the snow-covered mountain. It does get crowded, especially on weekends, so it is advised to come early in the morning, sometime before 8 a.m. I arrived at 9 a.m and the main parking lot was full, but there was a picnic area across the street where there was plenty of space for overflow parking. Even then, it was quite crowded when we made it to the lake, so we had to spend some extra time looking for a spot to sit.

The hike itself wasn’t too difficult, but it was very rocky at times, particularly the last mile approaching the lake. There are also some wet areas and creeks to cross, so proper footwear is a must to avoid getting your feet too wet. It took my group around two hours to make it to the lake, and then an hour and a half on the way down.

Cell service cut out for us around 10 minutes before we reached the actual trailhead, so definitely consider downloading any maps or other information you may need before leaving your house. The closest city is Granite Falls, which is around a 15-20 minute drive from the trailhead, making it a good option for a stop for a meal or snacks before or after the hike.

Overall, the hike was definitely worth it, and we got to see some amazing views of the lake. If you’re looking for moderate hikes to do in Washington, check out Lake 22!