Save Lives This Summer, Join the Blood Drive at Symetra Center

All around the world, millions of lives are saved yearly through blood donations. Donating blood is always important, but in the summer months, it’s crucial. A rise in motor accidents, due to the large volumes of travel, is one of the key causes of this increased demand for blood. While this happens, the supply tends to decrease.

According to America’s Blood Centers, 20% of blood donations come from colleges and high schools, which don’t have any drives during summer due to summer vacation. On Aug. 18, you have the chance to help! Bloodworks Northwest is hosting a blood drive at Symetra Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can sign up on the Bloodworks Northwest site.

Although whole blood donations are the most common way to donate, it is also helpful to donate platelets or plasma.

As described by the Red Cross, “platelets are cell fragments found in blood that help to stop or prevent bleeding.” These are often used for patients dealing with organ transplants, those fighting cancer or those with chronic illnesses.

On the other hand, plasma is the liquid part of blood that contains important proteins and antibodies, as stated by Stanford Medicine. Platelets can be separated from the plasma and used to help patients with severe burns, trauma or even chronic illnesses. Whole blood contains both platelets and plasma, making any blood type useful, especially type O-, which is a universal donor.

Bloodworks Northwest mentions that whole blood can be donated every 56 days, 6 times a year, platelets every 7 days, up to 24 times a year and plasma every 28 days, 13 times a year.

One blood donation can also save more than one life, according to the Red Cross.

Healthy people 18 years or older, weighing above 110 pounds, are eligible to donate blood. Most medications are allowed, as well as any tattoos or piercings. A detailed list of eligibility requirements can be found on the Bloodworks website.

If you can’t make it to this drive or want to donate in the future, keep an eye out for future blood drives on campus, hosted by our very own Bellevue College Bloodworks club! Information about educational events or future drives will be posted on @bc_bloodworksclub on Instagram. In the meantime, head to Symetra Center to help save a life!