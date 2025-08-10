A Day of Film, Memory and Connection at Frye Museum

On Aug. 13, 2025, Frye Museum will host “Meet Me At The Movies,” presented in partnership with Bainbridge Museum of Art and Aging Wisdom. The program was designed for individuals dealing with memory loss, as well as their caregivers. According to the Frye Museum, these individuals can explore new ways of creative expression and take the chance to be present in the moment.

Audience members will watch various clips that center life in the Pacific Northwest, before participating in a discussion about these films, providing the opportunity to express themselves and hear others’ opinions in a meaningful conversation.

To appreciate and learn more about our iconic landscape, the 2009 documentary “The Mountain” will be shown, which features Mt. Rainier.

Based on the book “Boys in the Boat” by Daniel James Brown, “The Boys of ‘36” will be shown as well. The movie describes the riveting story of the UW rowing team’s journey to gold at the 1963 Berlin Olympics, held during Nazi Germany. The film showcases immense resilience and determination, something to inspire audience members, as well as being a potential topic in discussions afterwards.

A documentary about Warren Miller, an American ski and snowboarding filmmaker, called “Tribute to the Pioneers of Skiing,” will also be featured. Miller, inducted into the U.S. Ski Hall of Fame in 1978, was a famous ski and snowboarding filmmaker with over 750 published sports films.

“A River Runs Through It,” the critically acclaimed 1992 movie, will also be shown. The period piece follows two brothers through their rather different paths of life, yet focuses on their connection through their love of fishing. The movie has received immense praise for not only the beautiful visuals, but also its relatability and how it resonates with audiences.

After watching all the films, audience members can participate in discussion with each other, providing them the chance to express themselves creatively while living in the moment, something not only extremely important for those with memory loss, but for everyone!

How To Buy Tickets:

Tickets are available on the Frye Museum website, and administrators who want to bring a group of residents can directly contact the Creative Aging Programs at creativeaging@fryemuseum.org.