The Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire is in Full Swing!

Want to be transported back to the Elizabethan era? Look no further! The Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire creates an experience for history and fantasy lovers to imagine living through the golden age of England.

Located at Sky Meadows in Snohomish, the faire will be running from Aug. 15 to 17, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This annual, family-friendly event offers immersive activities such as archery, axe throwing, foam sword games, face painting, henna, and hair braiding.

Entertaining performances by more than 300 talented actors bring the Renaissance spirit to life. Expect to be amazed by shows containing jousting knights, sword swallowers, fire breathers and jugglers.

Guests are offered an assortment of medieval-themed dining options. The food court includes roasted turkey legs, meat pies, and sweet/savory crepes. Signature drinks such as cider and mead are also available. With over 150 vendors, the Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire makes an enjoyable dining experience for everyone

washingtonfaire.com/merchants

The Faire’s merchant marketplace offers a plethora of handmade goods sold by PNW native artisans. Items like jewelry, pottery, leather goods, metalwork, clothing and scents are among the many treasures waiting to be found.

Onsite camping is open to faire-goers with the purchase of Tent & RV Camping packages. For those making the drive, the venue’s ample parking is free and has ADA parking in every lot.

Voted #3 Renaissance Faire in the country by USA Today, the Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire guarantees endless fun for all attendees. Eighty thousand guests per year leave with unforgettable memories.

Single-day tickets start at $29.95 per person. Children aged 5 and under get in free. Please note that tickets must be purchased online in advance; no tickets are sold at the venue.

If you’re eager to celebrate the culture and history of the Renaissance era, catch the Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire for the final weekend of Summer 2025!

Additional questions? Check out the General Info and FAQ page.