Primetime: Robert Pattinson’s Menacing Portrayal of Chris Hansen

Trigger Warning: Suicide, Discussion of Pedophilia

Directed by Lance Oppenheim, “Primetime” is a crime thriller starring Robert Pattinson as Chris Hansen, host of the Dateline NBC segment “To Catch a Predator.” The 2006 set film reimagines “Predator” in a sinister tone; showing how television can make it difficult to see the difference between manipulation and justice while being presented through entertainment.

“Predator” was a hidden camera show that aired from 2004 to 2007, built to set-up pedophiles through online catfishing. The film’s opening scene demonstrates how the program would use an adult decoy, posing as a minor to invite ill-intending men into their home. Once inside, the decoy would “be right back” before Hansen reveals himself. The host would then confront the offender by reading back the perverted messages shared between the two, making them regretful before they are arrested by awaiting police.

As “To Catch a Predator” built momentum, the network moved the show to primetime television. Obsessed with gaining fame, Hansen pushed harder to outrank the show’s top competitor, “Lost.”

When a producer of the show discovered that a potential predator in Murphy, Texas is linked to the city’s government, Hansen became fixated on finding the identity of his online lead. Referring to the offender as “the Whale,” Hansen believed that catching this big fish will be the record-breaking episode of “Predator;” and he’s willing to go far beyond his usual tactics.

Teaming up with the police department of Murphy, Hansen convinced officers to seek the notable target by invading his home; a new strategy that made Hansen’s closest colleagues question his work ethic. The most difficult sting operation planned by the show resulted in the offender taking his own life the moment he laid eyes on Hansen.

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I found “Primetime” to be overall well-executed. The film is a reinterpretation of the behind the scenes of “To Catch a Predator,” the story being told in a much darker tone. Some of the actions displayed by Chris Hansen are seen as slimy and twisted, a parallel to the predators themselves.

A subplot about Hansen getting caught having relations with a woman outside of his marriage fails to connect with the main plot. The idea seems to have been written with the intention of portraying Hansen as a hypocrite for exploiting sex offenders, when he himself has committed sexual wrong doings.

Despite this, Robert Pattinson puts on a substantial performance; his skillful acting brought the uneasy mood to the film and kept it there. The actor’s convincingly inhumane, yet humorous, persona makes speculation for an upcoming Oscar win far more anticipated.

The intentional use of mid-2000s style cinematography brought the era to life. The humming background noise that imitates an outdated television complimented the grainy, color-shifting imagery. Even the framing of the film is accurate to how viewers would have watched “To Catch a Predator” back in the day. The many creative choices in “Primetime” do not go underappreciated; the attention to detail adds a greater nuance to the film.

“Primetime” is not a biopic; it is a menacing adaptation. The film was not what I had expected, though I was engaged for every second I had watched. The film represents how television often blurs the lines between fiction and reality by showing how producers can put a lot of effort into seemingly authentic stories.