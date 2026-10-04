The 2027-2028 FAFSA Has Opened!

The 2027–28 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) opened on Sept. 23, the earliest public launch of the form to date. The application determines students’ eligibility for federal financial aid, including Pell Grants, work-study and federal student loans. States, colleges and some scholarship programs also use FAFSA information when awarding aid.

This year’s FAFSA comes with some changes intended to make the application easier to complete. The U.S. Department of Education says the form uses clearer language and less confusing terminology. Students can also invite a required “contributor,” such as a parent or spouse, to complete their portion of the form through either text or email. Education Department officials estimate the application now takes about 15 minutes on average to complete.

While the federal deadline for the 2027–28 FAFSA is not until June 30, 2028, students may have much earlier deadlines from their state or college. Filing earlier can also give students more time to fix errors, submit additional documents and meet school-specific requirements. Some types of financial aid, including Federal Work-Study, are limited, making an early application particularly useful.

For Bellevue College students, submitting the FAFSA is only one part of the financial aid process. BC may request additional documents before considering a student’s financial aid file complete, and the college reviews files based on when all required materials are finished. Students who wait until a deadline to submit their FAFSA automatically miss BC’s file-completion deadline because it takes time for the college to receive and process the application.

The new FAFSA is especially relevant for students planning to transfer for the 2027–28 school year. Students can list multiple colleges on their FAFSA so their information can be sent to schools they are considering attending.

Washington students who cannot or choose not to complete the FAFSA can instead use the Washington Application for State Financial Aid (WASFA) to apply for state financial aid. Students should complete either the FAFSA or WASFA, not both.

Students can complete the FAFSA through Federal Student Aid and can contact the Bellevue College Financial Aid Office for help with their application.