Lawmakers Debate Daylight Saving Time Changes

Americans once again moved their clocks forward on March 8 as daylight saving time began across most of the United States. But while the yearly “spring forward” is routine, lawmakers are still debating whether the country should continue changing clocks twice a year—or switch to a permanent system.

For years, members of Congress have pushed proposals to eliminate the biannual time change. The most well-known effort is the Sunshine Protection Act, which would make daylight saving time permanent nationwide. Under the proposal, Americans would stop switching between standard time and daylight saving time and instead keep the same clock schedule all year.

The idea gained major attention in 2022 when the U.S. Senate passed the bill, but it never received a vote in the House of Representatives. Since then, lawmakers have continued reintroducing similar versions of the legislation, including a new version in the current Congress. However, the bill remains stalled in committee and has not yet advanced toward becoming law.

The debate reflects growing frustration among Americans. Surveys show that only a small share of people prefer the current system of changing clocks twice a year, though opinions are divided on what should replace it. Some support permanent daylight saving time for brighter evenings, while others—including many sleep experts—prefer permanent standard time because it aligns better with natural daylight and human sleep cycles.

Lawmakers have also proposed alternative ideas. One newer proposal, sometimes called the “Daylight Act,” suggests permanently moving clocks forward by 30 minutes rather than by a full hour. Supporters say it could be a compromise that ends the time change while avoiding extreme sunrise or sunset times in winter.

At the state level, many legislatures have passed resolutions supporting permanent daylight saving time. However, states cannot make that change on their own. Federal law, created under the Uniform Time Act, requires states to follow the national daylight saving schedule unless Congress changes the rules.

For now, that means Americans should expect the familiar system to continue. Clocks will “fall back” one hour on Nov. 1, 2026, ending daylight saving time for the year. While lawmakers continue debating potential reforms, no nationwide change appears likely in the immediate future.