International Women’s Day Protests Highlight Global Fight for Women’s Rights

Demonstrations across the world marked International Women’s Day on March 8, with protesters gathering in major cities to call attention to gender inequality, violence against women and threats to reproductive rights. The protests, which took place from the United States to Europe to South America, reflected growing global concern that progress on women’s rights remains delicate.

In Seattle, several hundred people gathered at Cal Anderson Park before marching through Capitol Hill. The rally was organized by a coalition of local activist groups, including organizations such as Radical Women, Evergreen Resistance and local Women’s March organizers. Protesters called for stronger protections for reproductive rights, workplace equality and immigrant women’s rights. Speakers emphasized that International Women’s Day is not only a celebration of achievements but also a reminder that many rights still need defending.

In Paris, activists staged demonstrations near the Louvre Museum. Protesters marched and performed striking demonstrations, capturing attention and highlighting the urgency of gender equality. FEMEN activists, protesting topless with messages written on their chests, aimed to draw international attention to issues like gender-based violence and unequal pay. The visual contrast of protest signs and performances against the historic backdrop of the Louvre made the event especially bold.

In Berlin, one of Europe’s largest demonstrations drew roughly 20,000 people. Protesters criticized persistent gender discrimination and rising concerns about violence against women in Germany. Speakers and organizers emphasized that despite legal protections, women still face major barriers in areas such as pay equity, political representation and safety.

Meanwhile, in Santiago, thousands marched through the city center demanding stronger action against femicide and gender-based violence. Demonstrators also criticized political leaders who they felt threatened women’s rights, holding signs and banners calling for social and political change. The marches in Chile continued a long tradition of feminist activism in the country, where large International Women’s Day demonstrations have become an annual event.

Together, these protests demonstrate how activists are increasingly using symbolic locations, mass marches, and visually powerful demonstrations to amplify their message. Whether in neighborhood parks, major European capitals or historic landmarks, International Women’s Day protests show that the struggle for gender equality remains a global movement—and one that continues to gain attention and momentum each year.