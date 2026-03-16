Hoppers – A New Era of Pixar

Pixar’s “Hoppers” was released in theaters on March 6, 2026, the studio’s first movie of the year. Directed by Daniel Chong (“We Bare Bears”), the animated film stars Piper Curda (“I Didn’t Do It”), Jon Hamm (“Mad Men”) and Bobby Moynihan (“SNL”).

The story’s plot centers on Curda’s character, Mabel Tanaka, a rambunctious girl whose love of nature was fostered by her late grandmother. Throughout her youth, the two often spent time at their local creek in Beaverton, to which Mabel grew attached. In the present day, however, a 19-year-old Mabel grapples with the creek’s imminent destruction at the hands of Beaverton’s mayor, Jerry Generazzo.

Fortunately for Mabel, her college professor, Dr. Sam, has created an “Avatar”-esque system dubbed “Hoppers,” allowing an individual to possess the body of an animatronic animal, capable of understanding other creatures. Despite Dr. Sam’s discretion, Mabel decides to hijack an animatronic beaver in a last-ditch effort to rally the local fauna in saving her creek from the mayor’s project.

“Hoppers” shares elements with DreamWorks’ 2024 film, “Wild Robot,” mixing a lively perspective into nature with sci-fi elements and sequences, delivering a wholesome story sure to satisfy all audiences. Besides these few similarities, however, no film can truly compare with or describe Pixar’s new movie.

“Hoppers” is an extremely fast-paced movie, rarely dwelling on even the most emotional of moments, even with its generous 1 hour and 44 minutes of runtime. Despite this seemingly exhausting formula, the movie maintains its entertaining charm, throwing clever jokes every few seconds, from childish to adult to downright awkward.

The film’s visuals also enhance its storytelling. Unsurprisingly, Pixar’s “Hoppers” looks stunning in theaters, and this aspect is employed appropriately throughout the story. From translating each animal’s liveliness to conveying the emotions of each and every character, subtlety is delicately showcased throughout the movie.

What’s more, “Hoppers” follows a story seemingly unbound by the cliches of most contemporary animations. Though it ultimately is a story of passion, friendship, adventure, self-actualization, and kindness, many moments in the film feel completely unexpected and on the line for this PG movie.

To avid moviegoers, perhaps the best way to describe “Hoppers” is its classic Pixar vibe. Despite taking advantage of modern technology and contexts, the film’s story ultimately opts for an “out with the new, in with the old” approach.

Seen already in “Inside Out 2” (2024) and “Elio” (2025), Pixar has toned down political narratives seen in previous films, such as “Lightyear” (2022) and “Elemental” (2023). This move fell in line with its parent company Disney’s decision to leave the political scene amid several flops and controversies at the box office.

“Hoppers” is no exception to this trend, lacking any political narratives whatsoever, and objectively making itself a more open movie to Americans belonging to all parts of the political spectrum.

Pixar fans will also be pleased to see that “Hoppers” has departed from Pixar’s “bean-mouth” approach, a character art style that made its first appearance in “Luca” (2021). Though trivial to many, the style’s notoriety was thought by many to have contributed to the death of various Pixar projects, including “Elio.”

In its stead, audiences are greeted with a hybrid graphical tone, blending cartoony and simplistic features with realistic, refined textures and details. Characters appear just as, if not more lively, whilst retaining sharp features that make each person (and animal) distinct.

“Hoppers” is the perfect family-friendly movie. Despite its lack of controversies, the film manages to push boundaries, deliver shock and laughter and leave audiences wanting more. No matter your age, race, gender or taste in film, this movie is for you!