U.S. Army Jazz Ambassadors Preform at Bellevue Colllege

Since 1969, “America’s Big Band” has toured all 50 states and numerous countries, performing everything from traditional swing to contemporary compositions. Whether playing alongside the Boston Pops or headlining global jazz festivals, the group remains a premier ambassador for America’s uniquely original art form!

Bellevue College alum Sergeant Major Andrew Layton is the U.S. Army Jazz Ambassadors’ Element Leader. In addition, he plays the saxophone for the band. He gave an emotional speech during the performance about being back home in Washington State, surrounded by family and friends again.

Layton’s junior-high band director, Alan Paxton, was among the audience that night. Paxton was a major influence on Layton in his formative years, the latter emphasizing that he wouldn’t be standing here today without Paxton’s guidance all those years ago. Paxton would go on to state, “I am so proud to see Andy, and so honored. It has been a long time since I last saw him. He makes me feel so proud!”

Layton’s music director when he went to BC was Professor Jim Sisko, who was also in the audience that night, with Layton stating, “The music program is so strong and such a great opportunity. The sky is the limit. Sisko was such a great director. I was just in the right place at the right time.”

Photo Taken By The Watchdog Staff Torres Kwok

After the performance, the Watchdog spoke with Sgt. Maj. Layton about his experience with the band and his previous attendance at Bellevue College. According to him, the last time he was at BC was over 30 years ago, joking that, “There are so many new buildings! It looks completely different from what it did when I went here.” Layton would go on to elaborate “it is always so great to come home. I have performed with the Jazz Ambassadors in 49 different states, and my favorite place to play besides Washington is Boston, Massachusetts.”