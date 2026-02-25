Leaders We Can Trust? The Names in the Epstein Files

The release of millions of documents from the Epstein Files earlier this year has introduced Americans to a flurry of new information, conspiracies, and viewpoints to process. Though the documents offer a glimpse into decades of secrecy, many question whether they’re seeing the whole picture still.

On Jan. 30, 2026, the Department of Justice published 3.5 million pages from the Epstein Files. The move came following President Trump’s signing of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which aims to mandate the publishing of all documents in the files that don’t jeopardize victims’ identities or a related federal investigation.

President Trump faced backlash over the Epstein Files in 2025, most notably when he denied a “client list” to exist within the documents. Unlike most of his controversies, many conservatives spoke openly against the president over his contradiction of promises made on the 2024 campaign trail.

The Epstein Files present a series of subject points, among them the alleged “client list,” which would consist of names associated with Jeffrey Epstein in some way, and possibly the illegal operations conducted on his estate.

Among the names found in the released files were the following figures:

Jeffrey Epstein

Ghislaine Maxwell

Donald J. Trump

Joe Biden

Jeff Bezos

Hillary Clinton

Bill Clinton

Bill Cosby

Bill Gates

Mick Jagger

RFK Jr.

Elon Musk

George W. Bush

George Bush Jr.

Benjamin Netanyahu

Gavin Newsom

Mike Pompeo

Mitt Romney

Marco Rubio

George Soros

Bruce Springsteen

Woody Allen

Chris Tucker

Mark Zuckerberg

It is important to note that though those listed above were mentioned in the Epstein Files, not everyone was a participant in the illegal scandals surrounding Jefferey Epstein.

The most popular example online focused on Elon Musk, whose ties to Epstein in the files suggest he wanted to visit the island in 2012, emailing, “What day/night will be the wildest party on your island?” Despite this openness to visit, no actual mention of his participation in illegal activities can be found in the latest wave of documents.

Another name that went viral under less suspicious circumstances was Russell Wilson. The former Seahawks quarterback was mentioned in a document discussing the sale of a private jet. Wilson was quick to address this subject, writing on X that “Some Random plane broker tried to sell me a plane. I had no idea whose plane it was and never bought the plane. Never talked nor never met the man.”

Other names in the files, however, were alleged to be connected with serious crimes.

A document summarizing the 2019 interview of an Epstein victim implicated George W. Bush with sexual assault, stating the victim was “also raped by George Bush I”. The same document also alleges the victim witnessed the ritualistic murder and cannibalization of babies, though this detail isn’t directly tied to Bush.

Another document from 2020 describes the murder of a woman’s newborn baby and the body in Lake Michigan. Damningly, the report lists Donald Trump as a witness, aged 70 years old, suggesting this report was sourced around the year 2016.

Despite the shocking events claimed in the released documents, many Americans are still unsatisfied with the government’s transparency around the Epstein Files.

On Feb. 11, 2026, the U.S. House of Representatives held a hearing for Attorney General Pam Bondi, the head of the Department of Justice. Throughout the hearing, lawmakers questioned and critiqued her handling of the Epstein Files.

One such critique from progressive representatives was the censoring of millions of names, while simultaneously failing to censor every victim’s name present in the files.

Another came from Representative Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican. Massie was a co-writer of the Epstein Transparency Act and aptly named a key failure in the DOJ’s release of the Epstein Files.

Though countless documents were withheld on behalf of their ties to ongoing federal investigations, Massie argued that a separate clause in the act mandated the DOJ to publish memos, messages, and documents highlighting the department’s decisions to prosecute and investigate those mentioned in the Epstein Files.

Representative Ro Khanna, a California Democrat and co-sponsor of the Epstein Transparency Act, elaborated that the release of DOJ memos wasn’t solely about understanding the department’s rationale for pursuing and dropping certain cases.

“To have Janis Joplin, who died when Epstein was 17, in the same list as Larry Nassar, who went to prison for the sexual abuse of hundreds of young women and child pornography, with no clarification of how either was mentioned in the files, is absurd,” Khanna wrote on X.

Bondi’s responses during the hearing also sparked controversy. When questioned by lawmakers, the Attorney General frequently avoided answering, opting to deflect questions through insults or questions of her own.

The media has come under similar scrutiny over a lack of integrity. Though associations between the President and crimes ranging from murder to rape against minors have shocked many, major news outlets lack any mention of Trump and Epstein on their front pages today.

Rather, each site promotes dissociated major headlines. For ABC, CNN, NBC and BBC, all of which lean liberal, stories of Prince Andrew’s ties to Epstein have taken center stage. FOX News, leaning right and dominating the American news industry, has focused on the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie for over a week.

The Epstein Files remains a pivotal topic in American political discussion, whether media outlets choose to highlight it or not. The question now lies before Americans: who will act?