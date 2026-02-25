Tips and Tricks for Fasting as a Student in Ramadan

Now that the glimmering crescent of the new moon has been sighted, Muslims around the world have begun to celebrate Ramadan. Ramadan is a special and holy month for people who culturally or religiously observe it. Dating back all the way to the early days of Islam, Ramadan is a time when Muslims come together and honor their religion.

Ramadan is usually associated with fasting, which is a period of abstinence from consuming food or drinks. This is when you may begin to notice your Muslim friends suddenly not eating or drinking during the day一yes, not even water. However, merely fasting is one of the more superficial aspects of Ramadan. Muslims fast to practice self-restraint and gratitude. By temporarily depriving themselves of food and drink, Muslims believe they truly learn to appreciate what is often taken for granted.

Aside from spiritual growth, Ramadan is a momentous time for the Muslim community. Community iftaars (the meals to break fast), group prayers and giving charity are common expressions of celebration. A sense of community can be found in small moments, such as gathering with friends and loved ones to open your fast, late-night coffee runs at local coffee shops or bringing a friend to your local mosque for their first time.

We asked Zubeida Sheikh Hassan, an event coordinator at Bellevue College’s Muslim Student Association, about any events Bellevue College students could look forward to for Ramadan. She shared that, “Yes, the MSA will be having an iftaar on March 5 … It’s inclusive to everyone, and anyone is welcome!”

Zubeida explained that in her experience as a Muslim, “Ramadan is the one time of year where no matter how religious you are, how much you practice, or go to the mosque, everyone has the chance to connect.”

That said, Ramadan can sometimes be a bit tricky to balance with everyday life obligations, especially as a student. So, here are some tips and tricks to keep in mind:

First, make sure to drink plenty of water and electrolytes after opening your fast. Coconut water, watermelon and yogurt are great sources of nutrient-dense, hydrating food. But, sometimes food and water aren’t the only things being neglected; sleep is just as important.

Make sure to dedicate extra time to rest. Going to bed early and taking a nap during the daytime can help with sleep deprivation from pre-fast early morning breakfasts (suhoor) and late-night prayer.

Finally, make sure to study after you take your meals. Healthy food provides the necessary nutrients and energy required for deep focus study sessions.

These tips seem simple, but making small changes that may feel obvious is the first step to achieving a fruitful Ramadan and a successful academic quarter. Don’t hesitate to communicate your needs with your professors and take breaks when necessary. Ramadan can be a challenge, but also a valuable opportunity to deepen your spirituality and connect with your local Muslim community.