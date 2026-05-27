Who Will Be the Next James Bond?

For more than 60 years, James Bond has remained one of film’s most recognizable characters. Known for spy missions, luxury settings, action scenes and the famous phrase “Bond, James Bond,” the franchise has defined generations of action movies. Now, after Daniel Craig’s final appearance in “No Time to Die” (2021), the search for a new 007 is ongoing, beginning a new chapter for the series under Amazon MGM Studios.

In 2025, Amazon MGM Studios gained creative control of the Bond franchise after longtime producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli stepped back from overseeing the films. Reports later claimed Amazon paid around $20 million for that creative control agreement, although the company had already acquired MGM years earlier through a much larger deal. The transition marks the first time in decades that Bond is being guided by a new studio leadership team.

While no actor has officially been chosen to play the next James Bond, several names are circulating as possible candidates. Actors reportedly connected to discussions include Jacob Elordi, Callum Turner, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Tom Francis. Reports suggest Amazon MGM may be looking for a younger Bond actor, potentially signaling a fresh direction for the character following Craig’s darker and more emotionally complex version of 007.

Auditions for the role have begun, with casting director Nina Gold helping oversee the search. Amazon MGM has also assembled an experienced creative team for the next film, including director Denis Villeneuve and writer Steven Knight.

For audiences, expectations remain high, as Bond films have a reputation of balancing action, suspense and spectacle. Whether Amazon MGM chooses to modernize the franchise or stay closer to tradition, fans can expect the next Bond era to continue to honor the character’s legacy with its new face.