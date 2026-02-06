Trump Sends Border Czar to Oversee ICE Operations in Minnesota

On Jan. 26, President Trump announced that he was deploying his border czar, Tom Homan, to Minnesota to oversee immigration enforcement operations following fatal shootings by federal agents there. Homan landed in Minneapolis on Tuesday, Jan. 27, to manage U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations and report directly to the President amidst rising tensions.

The question that arises is whether our President is trying to change how ICE operates by sending his border czar.

Kristi Noem, the Secretary of Homeland Security, had previously been largely in charge of deploying and managing ICE operations. Dr. Sebastian Mayers, a professor at the University of Washington, Edmonds College and Bellevue College, explained that “Kristi Noem has been under news scrutiny recently, so much so that it appears that Trump is putting a different person who reports directly to him. It doesn’t mean that it has actually cost her job, as it has been made clear that her job is safe.” Calls for Kristi Noem to step down have grown increasingly loud as unrest continues to brew across the country.

Tom Homan declared, “I have staff from the CBP (U.S. Customs and Border Protection) and ICE working on a drawback plan.”

Homan went on to say that we must give ICE access to prisons to lessen stress about ICE in the streets. “What could be done with one person (referring to an ICE agent) in the safety and security of the jail, now we have 15-16 people out there, I know that causes stress in the community.”

Deploying Tom Homan was a direct result of the intensifying violence of ICE operations and the subsequent aggravation of citizens. The recent killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti inflamed citizens not just across Minneapolis but across America, causing them to take to the streets and band together, wanting ICE out of their neighborhoods, workplaces and cities. Alex Pretti himself was part of a group of protesters that actively monitored ICE operations; he was seen just four blocks away the day that Renee Good was killed by ICE officers.

The Committee of Homeland Security recently sent an enraged letter to Kristi Noem describing the Department of Homeland Security’s regard for human life as “callous” following the disregard for protecting detained individuals’ well-being, as well as covering up such “heinous” actions. The letter called out the 53 people who have died in ICE detentions and due to ICE encounters since Trump took office.

Dr. Mayers stated that the activism we see in Minneapolis is more than simple protests. When we are seeing people not just observe but arguably try to obstruct ICE agents, “that’s where we get into arguments about where the line is, of constitutional rights to observe and record, and where does it turn into potentially, quote-unquote, illegal obstruction of it.”

Dr. Mayers agreed that, “Yes, some people have been getting arrested for trying to observe and just record because they are being accused of obstructing, but they can’t arrest every person who is more sporadic.” In the protester’s end, it’s a question for ICE: “How far are they willing to bend the Constitution to do their job well?”

The focus on Minneapolis could be more intentional than the administration lets on. Tim Walz, the Governor of Minnesota, ran in 2024 against President Trump as Kamala Harris’s Vice President. Dr. Mayers stated, “In my mind, this isn’t a coincidence. If this was a different state where there wasn’t a clear connection to Trump’s political rival, I think this may look different, I think there is definitely something of Trump holding a grudge against him.” Furthermore, on Truth Social, President Trump posted that Ilhan Omar, U.S. Representative for Minnesota’s 5th congressional district, “should be investigated for financial and political crimes, and that investigation should start, NOW!”

Less than a week after this social media post, Omar was attacked while calling for the abolishment of ICE and the impeachment of Kristi Noem. Omar persevered and insisted on finishing her speech regardless, saying, “Here is the reality that people like this ugly man don’t understand. We are Minnesota strong, and we will stay resilient in the face of whatever they throw at us!”

We all hope that Homman will indeed bring much-needed stability and peace to Minnesota and protect its residents from the torrential storm of chaos being spread. President Trump seems to think so after he posted on Truth Social last January 30, “Border Czar (Plus!) Tom Homan is doing a FANTASTIC JOB. He is one of a kind. Thank you Tom!!! President DJT”.

Until then, people are still reluctant to support the ICE agents that enter their respective states.